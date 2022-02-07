Maruti Suzuki announces bookings open for the ‘New Age Baleno’

Teases audiences with first of many advanced tech features, as it reveals the first-in-segment Head-Up Display

Always thrilling customers with people-first breakthrough innovations, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the commencement of bookings for its much-awaited, technologically advanced premium hatchback the “New Age Baleno”.

Announcing the bookings open for the New Age Baleno, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country. As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best.The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Launched in 2015, the Baleno has been a trendsetter with its bold design, premium interiors and convenient features. The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments.”

As ‘Tech Goes Bold’, the New Age Baleno with its advanced features promises to deliver an extraordinary experience to its customers. The first teaser released today, reveals the first-in-segment Head-Up Display which will provide an immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc.

With the New Age Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki