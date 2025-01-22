Marshall Fleet Solutions chill out with new MAN TGEs

Marshall Fleet Solutions, the long-established supplier of Thermo King and Frigoblock refrigeration units in the UK, has just added 59 new MAN TGE vans to its nationwide customer service fleet

The new vehicles, in the form of standard wheelbase TGE 3.140 vans, are manned by Marshall Fleet Solutions service engineers and will operate around the clock, seven days a week, delivering customers across the UK an unrivalled level of routine maintenance, installation services, repair and breakdown assistance, and parts support.

All 59 vehicles are 3.5-tonne front wheel drive models fitted with MAN TGE’s much-acclaimed 140 hp (103 kW) 4-cylinder BiTurbo EU6d diesel engines. Fitted transversely into the robust TGE chassis, these cutting-edge engines will deliver outstanding efficiency, high performance and long service life, together with impressively low consumption and exceptional reliability.

Simon Nash, Head of Fleet and Supplier Management at Marshall Fleet Solutions, commented: “The first of our new TGE’s went on the road in January and we instantly received outstanding feedback from the service engineers. Our engineering team spend their days in their vehicles, so it is important to provide them with a safe, secure and comfortable working environment.”

“To support our customers and offer them an industry leading level of service, our vehicles need to be ready to move at all times of the day. Being sign written and highly noticeable, they also need to convey a professional image as they represent the company.” Added Simon.

Being the UK’s leading distributor and installer of Thermo King and Frigoblock refrigerated transport systems, Marshall can supply and support refrigeration systems suitable for vans, trucks and trailers of different sizes, configurations, and ages. Their product range is tailored to suit individual customer requirements and ensure a sustainable solution and covers refrigeration units that run on hydrocarbon/biofuel, hybrid and electricity, as well as traditional diesel engines.

Marshall Fleet Solutions Titan provides solar power for the refrigeration system. Solar panels on the vehicle roof harvest solar energy which provides the electrical power to operate the refrigeration unit through inverter technology and batteries. The system enables zero-emission operation of the refrigeration unit across a full range of vehicles from vans to trailers. Current trailer systems in operation are proving to be self-sufficient using only solar power for up to 9 months of the year.

Moreover, their Thermo King engine-powered units are fully compatible with HVO fuel, and some come with Bluetooth BlueBox communication telematics systems that allow customers to remotely communicate with their refrigeration units.

In addition to providing Thermo King and Frigoblock refrigeration units for light commercial vehicle, truck and trailer applications, Marshall Fleet Solutions are main dealers for most manufacturers of tail lifts sold in the UK. These too enjoy an unmatched 24/7 level of service care.

Marshall Fleet Solutions is part of the privately-owned Marshall Group, headquartered in Cambridge. Founded in 1972, Marshall Fleet Solutions is the UK’s largest independent commercial vehicle service organisation, keeping customers across the distribution industry on the road by providing nationwide sales, installation, service and parts support.

Driver safety, a top priority for Marshall, is met in the form of all vehicles equipped with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), ABS, ESP, Crosswind Assist, Multi-collision Brake and Hill ascent assist. To further help maximise both visibility and security, the vehicles were specified with Rear view cameras, front and rear Park Distance monitors, Anti-theft alarm systems and—as they are on the road in all conditions—Energy A-rated All-season tyres.

“As a business we place high regard on vehicle safety, reliability and driver comfort, so naturally we were curious to see how the TGE’s performed. I’m pleased to say that the vehicles have exceeded our expectations and met all our requirements head on.” Simon concluded.

Designed around the driver the MAN TGE offers a bright, airy, safe and secure workspace. Bringing driver comfort and safety to the fore, each of the vehicles features spacious and practical storage solutions, cup holders, USB ports and advanced infotainment systems and to ensure the Marshall service technicians have a pleasant and safe trip, each of the 59 vehicles is specified with ergonomically designed seats, multi-function steering wheels, Climatic Air conditioning and MAN Media van navigation.

All the vehicles have been specified with MAN’s optional 8-speed automatic transmission which offers the drivers a silky-smooth drivetrain and relaxing driving experience.

John Seddon, TGE Leasing and Contract Hire Account Manager, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, commented: “Working with Simon, Sharon, Charlotte and Sam at Marshall Fleet Solutions and Paula at Lex Autolease on this fleet of 59 vehicles has been an utter joy. The entire process, from initial consultation and vehicle specification, through to ordering, vehicle arrivals, preparation and PDI couldn’t have gone any smoother.

“Having seen the first vehicles enter operation and having had the pleasure of talking with the drivers, and listening to their valued feedback, we know that these vehicles will serve Marshall well and we very much look forward to continuing this relationship.”

Marshall Fleet Solutions’ new vehicles were PDI’d and prepared by MAN Truck & Bus Nuneaton.

All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus