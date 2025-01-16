Marelli becomes the first foreign-invested automotive components company in China to receive SA8000 Certification

Marelli, a global leader in the automotive components industry, announces the successful completion of SA8000 audits across 13 targeted plants in China

Marelli, a global leader in the automotive components industry, announces the successful completion of SA8000 audits across 13 targeted plants in China. This significant achievement marks Marelli as the first foreign-invested automotive components company in China to receive SA8000 certification and underscores Marelli’s commitment to due diligence of its operations, as well as its dedication to adhering to the highest standards of workplace equality and safety. SA8000 is the world’s leading social responsibility certification standard, designed to ensure ethical and fair treatment in the workplace.

Kelei Shen, Executive Vice President and President of China at Marelli, stated: “Successfully certifying 13 plants simultaneously not only highlights our outstanding team cohesion and execution capabilities, but also serves as the strongest testament to Marelli’s deep commitment to employees and workplace environment. I am sincerely grateful to each member of our team, who have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to achieving these SA8000 certifications.”

These SA8000 certifications mark an important milestone in setting and recognizing advanced operational standards and in laying a strong foundation for further strengthening Marelli’s competitiveness in the Chinese market.

By achieving this certification, Marelli continues to demonstrate its commitment to leading the automotive components industry with integrity and respect for global labor standards.

SOURCE: Marelli