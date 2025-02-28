MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd recognises and celebrates “Excellence” at the 2024 Dealer of the Year Awards

Held annually, the Dealer of the Year Awards recognises, honours and rewards the standout achievements of the MAN Truck & Bus Dealer Network, including both the MAN Truck & Bus wholly-owned sites and the private capital franchised partners

Through a series of systematic checks and measures, those sites that have gone above and beyond, in delivering consistently high standards across all business areas, offered outstanding levels of customer service and measurable business efficiencies, are singled out.

Stefan Thyssen, Managing Director, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, commented: “I would like to congratulate both the shortlisted businesses and the overall winners of this year’s MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s Dealer of the Year Awards. As always, due to the high levels of excellence our dealer network delivers, it was a close-run thing and at times scoring was incredibly tight.”

“However, as we tracked through the latter stages of 2024 it was obvious that one of our franchised partners was constantly delivering excellence across all areas of their business. In doing so their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, outstanding work rates and standards, and true dedication to the MAN brand, has been noticed.

“In showing an exceptional willingness and desire to strive for better business practice as well as constantly putting the customer and their needs, at the heart of everything they do, I’m delighted to announce that our 2024 Dealer of the Year has been awarded to ETS Trucks of Poole.

MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.’s 2024 Dealer of the Year

Winner – ETS Trucks (Poole)

Upon announcing the category – MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.’s 2024 Dealer of the Year, Stefan commented, “Over the last 12 months ETS Trucks (Poole) has demonstrated an outstanding and enthusiastic approach to improving all facets of their business. Their unwavering determination to deliver unparalleled levels of customer service has simply shone through.

“Showing true dedication their attention to detail in organising parts campaigns, parts stock holding and excellent customer service, has paid dividends meaning they can offer their customers first time fix solutions, on time, every time.

“This is a huge effort on all fronts, and I’d like to congratulate the entire ETS Trucks of Poole team.” Concluded Stefan.

Receiving the award Colin Gale, Managing Director ETS Trucks Ltd commented: “It is an honour to accept this award on behalf of the entire team at ETS Trucks Poole. The team’s commitment, in supporting our customers and their vehicles, day in day out, across the whole business, is nothing short of amazing.

“Focussing on delivering customer service is at the forefront of everything we do and as I speak for the team, I know that we are all delighted.

“We have a motto within the business which is: When a customer asks for help and assistance the answer is an instant – Yes, how can we Help. This simply puts the needs of the customer at the forefront of what we do.” added Darren Gale, Operations Director ETS Trucks Ltd.

Shortlisted for the Award category of – MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.’s 2024 Dealer of the Year – were…

ETS Trucks (Poole)

PCL North London

MAN Truck & Bus Gateshead

In addition to being awarded 2024 Dealer of the Year, the team at ETS Trucks (Poole) continued to both impress and woo customers with their outstanding level of service. This unwavering commitment was brought to light again when the company was awarded MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.’s category – 2024 Service Dealer of the Year.

