MAN moves the Greentech Festival

For MAN Truck & Bus, the conversion to emission-free drives is a crucial part of the company's consistent realignment

For MAN Truck & Bus, the conversion to emission-free drives is a crucial part of the company’s consistent realignment. The commercial vehicle manufacturer underlines this claim with its appearance at this year’s Greentech Festival (16-18 June 2021) in Berlin as well as with the cooperation with BRLO for an emission-free beer – from the brewery to the hand of the customer.

The Greentech Festival, initiated by former Formula 1 racing driver Nico Rosberg, among others, sees itself as the world’s leading event format for technology-driven sustainability. The aim is to celebrate green technologies and a sustainable lifestyle that can fundamentally influence society. MAN Truck & Bus is contributing to this with some conference contributions and exhibits this year. On display will be the battery-electric MAN Lion’s City E city bus and an eTruck eTGM. The MAN eTGM will also be used to transport the 100% sustainable and emission-free craft beer “Zer0” from the Berlin brewery BRLO to the event site. The Greentech Festival beer was developed by the organiser together with BRLO: It is an alcohol-free Pale Ale.

“We see the Greentech Festival primarily as a platform to enter into a dialogue on emission-free transport with interested parties and also important partners in the transport industry, such as Deutsche Bahn, in order to jointly shape the future of transport,” says Dr. Frederik Zohm, Member of the Board of Management for Technology & Development at MAN Truck & Bus, explaining the participation in the festival. Consequently, the focus of the contribution in the context of a podium discussion is on the influence of the combustion engine on emissions as well as on the hurdles and potentials of electrically powered trucks, buses and vans.

“Electromobility is the key technology for the commercial vehicle transport of the future. MAN is driving this progress forward together with our customers,” says Zohm. “The EU is demanding a CO2 reduction of 30% for trucks over 16 tonnes by 2030 compared to the current level. We have resolved not only to react to this. We see this as an opportunity to assume social responsibility and to act in an environmentally conscious manner in the long term. We have already taken important steps with the start of series production of electric buses and the opening of an eMobility Center in preparation for the series production of e-trucks.”

MAN in the conference program

In addition to the panel discussion entitled “Moving the right Way”, MAN is participating in two so-called rolling classes. Instead of in a meeting room, the sessions take place in a moving MAN Lion’s City E electric bus and then become part of the digital festival stream. The destinations of the trips are the EUREF Campus, the German HUB for sustainable ideas for the future. Among other things, they will talk about alternative drive systems in the smart city context and the challenges our customers face when switching to zero emission vehicles.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus