MAN BusDays: innovation meets perfection

On 15th and 16th March 2018, MAN Truck & Bus invites you to its in-house exhibition at the MAN Forums in Munich. On display will be the complete vehicle portfolio, including the new MAN Lion’s City, as well as the wide range of services provided by the commercial vehicle manufacturer.

World première of the new MAN Lion’s City

Test drives of the entire MAN and NEOPLAN bus portfolio

Exhibition and lectures on MAN services and MAN Transport Solutions MAN Truck & Bus is expecting up to 1,500 visitors from all over the world, spanning customers, drivers and fans, at this year’s in-house exhibition, MAN BusDays. On 15th and 16th March 2018, they will have the opportunity to not just to view the complete vehicle programming of the MAN and NEOPLAN brands but also to take them for test drives. A special highlight is of course the world première of the new MAN Lion’s City. But even the NEOPLAN Cityliner shown can be sure of admiring glances: On the outside, a striking sticker adorns it as a continuation of the “Moving Art” project by the Berlin artist group Klebebande. And the luxuriously equipped interior by the MAN Bus Modification Centre welcomes visitors. Every passenger will feel like a VIP in the spacious rear lounge. The kitchen will take care of your needs with its hot-air blower, refrigerator, dishwasher and thermobox.

The daily programme is rounded off by lectures from experts. In addition to the products, the extensive services of the commercial vehicle manufacturer are also discussed, such as maintenance management, repair services, original parts and accessories, as well as financial services. For example, MAN’s own training provider MAN ProfiDrive® promises to improve safety and efficiency through its practice-oriented driver training courses. In the area of passenger transport, the focus is on safety aspects and their improvement. When optimising the economic efficiency of driving, the goal is fuel savings of up to 10% through the intelligent combination of driving skills, forward-looking time management and economic route planning. MAN’s own training provider MAN ProfiDrive® . MAN is devoting its own exhibition area to the challenges of switching to alternative drive systems. The experts of the MAN Transport Solutions consulting team will answer all questions concerning the path from “low emissions” to “no emissions”. The qualified consultants can cover not only the vehicle but also questions about the infrastructure and the energy requirements as well as maintenance concepts and the fleet design through their wealth of experience.

