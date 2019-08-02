MAN agricultural truck at Agritechnica 2019 trade fair

MAN exhibiting truck equipped for use in agriculture industry at MAN stand in Hall 16

MAN truck with higher-performance D26 engine

Wide range of possible applications all year round

Between 10 and 16 November 2019, MAN Truck & Bus will be exhibiting engines for agricultural machinery from MAN Engines, as well as an agricultural truck based on the MAN TGS 18.510 4×4 BLS at the Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover, Germany (Hall 16, Stand D41).

The MAN TGS is equipped with the improved D26 engine, whose design meets the latest Euro 6 standards while offering a 10 hp power boost and 100 Nm torque increase over the existing model. As a result, the new power ratings will be 430 hp, 470 hp and 510 hp.

The 510 hp all-wheel drive semitrailer tractor on display will boast agricultural tyres that minimise soil disruption (445/65R22.5 at the front and 600/50R22.5 at the rear). Its agriculture industry-tailored features also include permanent all-wheel drive, a load-sensing hydraulic system with the PTO on the flywheel side, a variety of trailer couplings and optional type-approval for use as an agricultural or forestry tractor unit.

The design benefits are clear to see from the MAN agricultural semitrailer tractors’ ability to be used all year round, both on the road and in the fields. In particular, agricultural contractors appreciate their versatility. If there are no more transport tasks to be carried out in agricultural applications such as arable farming, harvesting and manure spreading, the MAN can be converted into a construction vehicle or a winter service vehicle later in the year by changing the semitrailer and tyres.

At the exhibition stand, MAN Engines will be showcasing engines for agricultural machinery and energy production, including a world first: an inline-six with a displacement of 16.2 litres. This was specially designed to drive powerful agricultural and commercial machinery.

SOURCE: MAN