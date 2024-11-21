Major Scania study outlines huge potential for sustainable urban transport

Throughout Europe, cities seek to limit street traffic both to provide a better environment for residents and to address the urgent need to reduce climate impact

Throughout Europe, cities seek to limit street traffic both to provide a better environment for residents and to address the urgent need to reduce climate impact. A major research study initiated by Scania concludes that transforming city logistics is feasible with the potential to make urban transport less noisy and more efficient. The number of delivery vehicles can, for example, be halved by consolidating deliveries and transferring piecemeal goods from vans to trucks.

“By also shifting to more off-peak deliveries, we can not only reduce daytime traffic but also enhance efficiency in logistics and cut costs,” says Project Manager Elisabeth Hörnfeldt at Scania’s Innovation Office.

The four-year HITS project, Sustainable and Integrated Urban Transport System, has aimed to develop efficient transport solutions and create cleaner and safer cities. It has engaged a large number of transporters, academic and research institutions, municipal authorities, property owners, logistics companies, and waste handling and engineering companies. Focusing on Stockholm, the project initiated several pilot studies to assess the effects of alternative distribution modes, particularly off-peak deliveries in combination with consolidation of delivery goods.

“The City of Stockholm can’t just enact regulations and thereby expect everything to be solved. But off-peak deliveries can form part of the solution for achieving the City’s climate targets and with this project we now have a better understanding of how this transformation can take place,” says Victoria Herslöf, Sustainable Urban Transport Strategist at the City of Stockholm’s Transport Department.

More heavy transports during off-peak hours rather than during rush hour are positive for cities by reducing congestion, gaining more efficient logistics and providing more attractive public spaces and safer streets. “We now have proof that off-peak deliveries are both feasible and possible,” says Isabella Sahlbom, Project Manager Sustainability, Supply Chain, at HAVI Sweden.

The global logistics company HAVI tested digitally connected goods and vehicles to examine whether it was possible to deliver goods with gateways even when restaurants were closed and unmanned. In a related trial, systems with smart locks and key cards were also tested.

Another off-peak HAVI initiative was nightly deliveries to the Westfield Mall of Scandinavia shopping centre. “With off-peak deliveries, we can utilise our trucks and loading docks more efficiently and thereby simplify operations through less congestion at our facilities. This is a concept we would be interested in scaling up,” says Sahlbom.

A key finding was that the number of delivery vehicles can be reduced by up to 50 percent if deliveries are consolidated and piecemeal goods transferred from vans to trucks. Presently, deliveries are carried out by vehicles with a low fill rate and the potential for consolidation is therefore high.

The concept for consolidation focused on a downtown area in Stockholm with shops, restaurants, hotels and offices. Several businesses changed their delivery location to a c/o address which was a suburban consolidation centre. Goods were collected at the centre and electrified trucks with consolidated goods drove off-peak to urban consolidation centres. The goods were then reloaded onto light electric minitrucks or cargo bikes for customer delivery.

It was clear that real estate owners play a key role in developing and driving an efficient consolidation service in collaboration with hub operators.

“Earlier, consolidation hubs have not always met with success but by engaging real estate owners we found that the chances for success are far greater,” says Jack Lu, Project Leader at CLOSER, a Swedish platform for research and innovation coordination. “I believe that this has been the missing part of the puzzle. Property owners have great opportunities to influence how deliveries are to be carried out through their formal relationships with tenants and contacts with hub operators. For them, it’s a win-win situation whereby the surrounding streets can potentially become more attractive and their tenant customers satisfied with an improved logistics service.”

“The broad collaboration in HITS has contributed towards establishing sustainable urban transport systems,” says Hörnfeldt. “It may not be possible to find a single solution that fits all cities or meets all challenges at the same time. However, the results we have obtained show that there are several viable solutions for sustainable transport solutions, benefiting society at large as well as all those involved in urban transport.”

SOURCE: Scania