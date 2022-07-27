Major order: 25 new Setra touring coaches for Scherer Reisen

Scherer Reisen Omnibus Gesellschaft mbH is bolstering its Setra fleet with 25 new vehicles

Scherer Reisen Omnibus Gesellschaft mbH is bolstering its Setra fleet with 25 new vehicles. After having been awarded three route networks in the district of Birkenfeld, this family-owned company from Rhineland-Palatinate in south western Germany acquired 20 type S 415 LE business low-entry intercity buses with approval for top speeds of 100 km/h. These Setra MultiClass vehicles, which are predominantly used on the “Wittlich-Idar Oberstein” express bus route and for school bus operation, boast 47 seats on board – significantly more than the 30 seats required by the local public transport association Rhein-Nahe-Nahverkehrsverbund (RNN).

The company, established in 1973, has added five new Setra double-decker buses to its fleet along with its intercity buses. The S 531 DT features 67 seats and two priority spaces for wheelchair users, as well as four club tables on the upper deck, and has a 1.10 meter wide single-leaf rear door with folding ramp. The touring coaches, which provide current trip and location data in real time to the control center and RNN using GPS technology, are used on the “Idar-Oberstein – Trier” express bus route.

Scherer Reisen is run by the family’s second generation and operates over 100 Setra brand vehicles. In addition its regular route service, this company also offers tours throughout Europe from Gemünden.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck