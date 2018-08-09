MAHLE plans acquisition of Hella’s shares in the joint venture Behr Hella Service, transitional period until December 31, 2019

The MAHLE Group plans to acquire all the shares in Behr Hella Service GmbH, its current joint venture with Hella, and to distribute Behr Hella Service products via its own Aftermarket organization. This step will further strengthen MAHLE’s position in thermal management. Following a transitional period, MAHLE intends to manage the spare parts business for thermal management products on its own, starting on January 1, 2020.

MAHLE and Hella have agreed that MAHLE will take over Hella’s 50 percent share in the joint venture Behr Hella Service. The planned transaction is still subject to the approval by the antitrust authorities.

“Behr Hella Service has been a successful company for many years and is a perfect match for us, both strategically and technologically,” says Arnd Franz, Member of the Management Board of the MAHLE Group and responsible for Automotive Sales and Application Engineering as well as for the Aftermarket business unit.

Established in 2005, the joint venture Behr Hella Service GmbH has specialized in the marketing and distribution of products for cooling and air conditioning in the automotive aftermarket. With the complete takeover of business activities, MAHLE will offer wholesalers and workshops the full spectrum of thermal management products from a single source in future.

“With this planned acquisition, we are complementing our Aftermarket product range by a business field of great long-term importance,” explains Olaf Henning, Head of the MAHLE Aftermarket business unit. “Efficient thermal management will play an increasingly important role in future—for all powertrain technologies. This move will allow us to give the best possible support in this very promising area and to ensure the successful operation of workshops.”

“Our long-standing partner MAHLE will continue managing the thermal management business of Bella Hella Service on its own in future. As a result, we will align our Aftermarket business more consistently with our strong original equipment competences, particularly in lighting and electronics, and will mesh these areas closely with our expertise in workshop equipment,” says Dr. Andreas Habeck, responsible for Hella’s Aftermarket business segment. “Together, we will make the transition of the business activities as smooth as possible for our customers.”

Once the acquisition is complete, MAHLE will expand its distribution of thermal management products in the aftermarket outside Europe. The newly added activities are going to benefit from MAHLE Aftermarket’s extensive sales network.

