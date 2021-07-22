MAHLE joins German government’s hydrogen funding project

MAHLE has been awarded funding from the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology as part of the New Vehicle and System Technologies program

MAHLE has been awarded funding from the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology as part of the New Vehicle and System Technologies program. Other partners in the program include six well-known companies in the automotive supplier and logistics industries as well as three renowned research institutes and universities. The three-year project, which commenced on July 1, 2021, aims to convert light commercial vehicles with conventional internal combustion engines from the car manufacturer Ford to hydrogen operation. MAHLE is thus pushing ahead with its efforts to advance climate-neutral powertrain technologies.

“We consider hydrogen to be an important building block for sustainable road transport. Our participation in this future-oriented project is another aspect of the technological transformation of our company,” says Michael Frick, Chairman of the Management Board (ad interim) and CFO of the MAHLE Group.

“As a partner in this groundbreaking project, MAHLE can contribute its expertise in the field of hydrogen, test it in practice, and thus gain important insights for future product solutions,” says Dr. Marco Warth, Head of Product Development Engine Systems and Components.

As part of the project, the partners will build a demonstration vehicle for the first time. MAHLE will be responsible for developing and producing the prototype engine and valve train components for the hydrogen-powered engine with direct injection.

To achieve climate protection targets, the potential of all available powertrain technologies must be exploited. MAHLE therefore maintains an open attitude to all technologies: in addition to e-mobility, including fuel cells, MAHLE considers the climate-neutral combustion engine, which is powered by nonfossil fuels such as hydrogen, to be one of the key future technologies for a sustainable powertrain mix. In March 2021, a new test center for hydrogen applications covering an area of 1,400 square meters was commissioned by the technology group at its Stuttgart location. The company has invested EUR 2 million in the center to expand its expertise in this field.

