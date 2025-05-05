Mahle: Charging specialist for electric vehicle

Mahle has become a specialist for charging electric vehicles and provides the right technology for a wide range of applications

Mahle has become a specialist for charging electric vehicles and provides the right technology for a wide range of applications. Visitors of the international trade fair for charging infrastructure and electromobility Power2Drive in Munich can experience this on site. Mahle chargeBIG, the subsidiary of the Mahle Group specializing in intelligent and scalable charging, presents its latest generation of the centralized charging system chargeCLUSTER addressing large user groups as well as its mobile charging solution smallBOX PORTABLE designed for temporary locations. Mahle’s positioning system, which has been named the global industry standard, shows how charging works without cables. On the display are also efficient cooling modules for fast charging stations and a diagnostic system that can be used to test traction batteries of electric vehicles in workshops. „The acceptance and success of tomorrow’s electric mobility depends on the availability of intelligent charging technologies. Mahle has the right answers”, said Arnd Franz, Chairman of the MAHLE Group Management and CEO. The Power2Drive will take place from May 7 to 9, 2025 at the exhibition center in Munich, with Mahle’s stand located in hall C6, booth number 310.

Charging solutions for every need – with a cable …

Mahle chargeBIG has developed a scalable and centralized charging infrastructure for companies, fleet and parking garage operators as well as municipalities with a charging capacity of up to 22 kilowatts (kW). The easy-to-install charging solution consists of the world’s smallest wallbox, the smallBOX, and the charge distributor chargeCLUSTER, which is available with either two (size S), six (M) or 36 (L) charging points. The charging distributors can be combined with each other as desired, so there are no limits to scalability. With this innovative system approach, the company can react flexibly to customer requests and optimize costs per charging point.

The offer is complemented by the smallBOX PORTABLE, which does not require installation and is therefore ideal for construction sites or as a charging park at events. The mobile charging solution only requires a 63-amp power line to connect to the bottom of the case and offers four charging points with up to 22 kW each.

… and without a cable

Another key technology Mahle provides is for inductive charging, charging without cables. In this case a vehicle is precisely positioned above a base plate with induction technology to build-up an electromagnetic field. Whether a lowered sports car, mid-range station wagon or SUV with high ground clearance – thanks to the positioning system by Mahle, this can be realized easily at electric vehicles of all kinds and works even in adverse weather conditions with snow or foliage on the plate. The American standards institute SAE International has declared this technology to be the global standard for wireless charging. This is a breakthrough for Mahle, because if charging systems are interoperable and cross-vendor, they can be scaled up in large series and offered at attractive prices.

Cooling for optimal charging performance

For fast charging stations, such as those found at service stations and off-motorway service areas, Mahle has developed an innovative cooling module that dissipates the waste heat of the cable and thus enables optimal fast charging performance. It consists of heat exchangers, pumps and fans and can be used without hesitation in ambient temperatures ranging from -35 to +50°C without sacrificing performance. Mahle also uses a specially programmed control that adjusts the various components to the respective performance and efficiency requirements of the charging station.

Service for the battery throughout its life cycle

To support workshops in all aspects of e-mobility, Mahle has developed the BatteryPRO product line. The devices help, for example, to maintain the cooling circuit or determine the state of health and the remaining performance capability of the traction battery of an electric vehicle. The battery diagnostic solution

E-HEALTH Charge is particularly interesting for consumers who want to buy a used electric car. The state of health of the traction battery is a criterion that should not be neglected.

SOURCE: Mahle