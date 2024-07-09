Consistent expansion of the product and service portfolio for maintenance of electric vehicles

Mahle Aftermarket is ready for e-mobility. The spare parts and services business segment of the global automotive supplier Mahle is continuously expanding its product and service portfolio for diagnostics and maintenance of electric vehicles, bundled in its product line BatteryPRO. Electrification, digitalization and sustainability are the strategic fields of action with which Mahle Aftermarket wants to continue to grow – and make a significant contribution to the Mahle 2030+ Group strategy. The business segment continued to be an important pillar of the Group in 2023, with new record sales of nearly EUR 1.3 billion.

“The future clearly belongs to e-mobility – both on the road and in the workshop. Still, combustion engines will continue to play an important role in many parts of the world for some time to come. By using renewable fuels, these engines can have a quick and sustainable impact on climate protection,” said Philipp Grosse Kleimann, member of the Mahle Management Committee and head of the Aftermarket business unit, at a press workshop in Stuttgart on Tuesday. “For every type of drivetrain, we will be a reliable and strong full-service provider for our customers worldwide.”

With the BatteryPRO product line and its five product groups E-SAFETY, E-SCAN, E-HEALTH, E-CARE and E-CHARGE, Mahle Aftermarket is already offering independent workshops a complete range of electric vehicle solutions. “Battery service is becoming increasingly important. BatteryPRO’s newly developed products are the beginning of a new generation of diagnostic and service solutions for electric vehicles, covering the entire life cycle – from diagnosis to maintenance,” said Georges Mourad, Director Global Service Solutions at Mahle Aftermarket.

For example, the products monitor the safety of high-voltage and 12-volt batteries, display error codes, assist in draining and refilling the battery cooling circuit, and identify possible leaks. Important for Mahle throughout this process was the development of devices that are both easy and effective to use.

The recent product addition E-HEALTH Charge will enable every workshop to check the “health status” and the remaining performance level of high-voltage electric car batteries. This is particularly important information when determining the purchase price of used electric vehicles.

“With E-HEALTH Charge, buyers can quickly and easily determine the performance of batteries installed in used electric vehicles during, for example, a test drive in a workshop. This reduces the danger of them driving off the lot with a ‘lemon’ of a car,” added Georges Mourad. The device has been on the market since April 2024.

SOURCE: Mahle