Mahindra’s new icon to be called ‘Thar ROXX’ ‘THE’ SUV arriving this Independence Day

‘THE’ SUV: Designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology, making the Mahindra ‘Thar ROXX’ - ‘THE’ SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the brand name of its newest SUV; called the Mahindra ‘Thar ROXX’. Known for setting new standards in the automotive industry and as the manufacturer of authentic SUVs, Mahindra’s latest offering is – ‘THE’ SUV – a vehicle designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology. The ‘Thar ROXX’ expands the Thar portfolio.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd., said, “The ‘Thar ROXX’ with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is ‘THE’ SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the ‘Thar ROXX’ represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category.”

SOURCE: Mahindra