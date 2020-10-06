Mahindra’s all-new Thar crosses 9,000 bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its legendary SUV, the All-New Thar has already crossed 9,000 bookings, since its launch on October 2, 2020. This, despite only 18 cities being part of phase one markets where test drive and demo vehicles are available.

The All-New Thar becomes the only SUV in the 4X4 lifestyle category to record this booking milestone in such a short span of time.

In addition to the traditional lovers of this iconic brand, the All-New Thar has also appealed to a whole new set of urban lifestyle-seekers, who have shown significant interest in the Convertible Top and Automatic Transmission top end variants.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the All-New Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that the All-New Thar has resonated well with lifestyle seekers, families & women buyers, thereby opening-up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic lifestyle 4X4 SUV. Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the All-New Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment. Our endeavour is to ensure that test drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience and book the All-New Thar.”

As one of the most anticipated launches in the industry, the All-New Thar has garnered a lot of interest from buyers and auto experts alike. Since its launch on October 2, 2020, the All-New Thar has received over 36,000 enquiries and more than 3.3 lakh website visitors.

SOURCE: Mahindra