Mahindra XUV300 achieves five stars and highest combined #SaferCarsForIndia result to date

Global NCAP launches a new #SaferCarsForIndia crash test result today, with the welcome support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The recently launched Mahindra XUV300 reaches a solid five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection.

With the XUV300, Mahindra achieves the highest combined result in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests to date with the highest score in both the adult and child protection categories. The XUV300 has also shown the lowest level of intrusion and best side impact crashworthiness performance of any model tested so far.

Global NCAP chooses the entry-level version of each model.

David Ward, CEO and President, Global NCAP, said,

“Mahindra is the second Indian manufacturer to achieve Global NCAP’s coveted five star status and the XUV300 scores the highest combined crash test result of all the cars we’ve tested in India to date. We are delighted with this hugely positive outcome in our #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It’s a vitally important win for Indian consumers and sets a safety challenge that every manufacturer must now be measured against.”

Saul Billingsley, Executive Director, FIA Foundation, said,

“In the space of just a few years Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign has transformed both the public conversation and public policy on vehicle safety in India. Indian car makers are stepping up and taking responsibility for protecting their customers. This result from Mahindra proves that five star vehicle safety is possible and affordable, and we now expect all manufacturers to offer Indian consumers five star protection, as standard.”

SOURCE: Global NCAP