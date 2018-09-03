Mahindra unveils the Marazzo — globally engineered with a bold design

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s premium SUV manufacturer, today launched the much awaited Marazzo. The Marazzo has been engineered for excellence and comes with a smooth ride, agile handling, quiet cabin, fastest cooling and luxurious interior space. The Marazzo will be available at Mahindra dealerships pan India starting today, at an attractive launch price of Rs.9.99 lacs (ex-showroom) for the M2 variant.

Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of Marazzo is a defining moment in the automotive journey of Mahindra not only within India but globally as well. Being the first joint product development effort between Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) & Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the Marazzo aptly represents our ‘Rise’ philosophy in action. Our development teams have used alternative thinking and challenged the limits to deliver a vehicle that is poised to be nothing less than a game changer for us. We are entering a new orbit and hope to deliver yet another iconic offering.”

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “The Marazzo embodies Mahindra’s new, increasingly global approach to product development, having been engineered in Detroit for excellence, designed by our in-house team in collaboration with Pininfarina, Italy, with the entire package coming together at MRV, our state of the art R&D centre near Chennai. Marazzo also represents a bold new direction for our automotive products, one that offers our customers an unmatched quality and a truly refined user experience.”

Rajan Wadhera, President — Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., mentioned, “This is a very proud moment for us, as the Marazzo turns a new leaf in Mahindra’s evolution in the UV segment. It has always been our endeavour to offer breakthrough products and category creators. With the Marazzo, we will continue our legacy. I am sure that Marazzo, with its excellent proposition of distinctive styling, plush ride, agile handling, luxurious space, refined NVH levels and attractive launch price is poised to emerge a winner”.

About Marazzo:

Shark-Inspired Design: Marazzo’s shark-inspired design is evident in its sleek and streamlined silhouette, in the front grille inserts which resemble the teeth of a shark, in the tail lamps that are inspired by a shark’s tail and a shark-fin antenna (as an accessory). Marazzo’s style-quotient is enhanced with projector headlamps, fog lamps with Daytime Running Lamps, elegant chrome finishes on exteriors, twin-spoke 17″ machined alloy wheels.

Patented Body-on-frame, front-wheel drive architecture: Marazzo has a unique world-first architecture that provides drivers with a nimble “car-like” feel, being lighter than other similar vehicles, and also the toughness of a body-on-frame configuration.

Smooth Ride & Agile Handling: The rear suspension of the Marazzo has a lightweight “twist beam” construction, which provides excellent ride and handling with the highest suspension travel of 245mm in the segment. The Marazzo chassis is anchored by a fully boxed frame and includes forged aluminium front suspension components, which increases the handling responsiveness. Its Front Wheel Drive layout sends power to the front wheels making handling very easy and safe.

The first-in-class Electric Power Steering improves real world fuel economy, steering feel and manoeuvrability. The Marazzo delivers an excellent turning radius of 5.25m to enable the driver to get in and out of the tightest situations.

Luxurious Space to seat up to 8 people: Marazzo’s design maximizes cabin space in all 3 rows and seats up to 8 people comfortably without increasing vehicle length making it one of the most compact yet spacious vehicles in the category. Marazzo offers best-in-class 1st & 2nd row shoulder room, and luxurious legroom that allows even a 6 foot tall person to stretch his legs out and relax. This is complemented by a comfortable step-in height of 465mm making it convenient for a woman in a saree or an elderly person without the use of a footboard.

Marazzo will come in 7-seater and 8 seater options with the 7-seater offering captain seats in the 2nd row. The 2nd row (in 8-seater) & 3rd row come with a foldable 60:40 split for 1055 litres of luggage space when completely folded down.

Quietest Cabin in its Class: Marazzo’s aerodynamic design ensures that powertrain and road NVH inputs are not amplified inside the vehicle. Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 litre, 4- cylinder D15 Diesel engine designed for low noise, vibration and harshness. This makes for the quietest cabin in its class. Noise measured at the driver’s ear is only 43 decibels (driver ear noise at low idle).

Fastest Cooling in its Class: Marazzo offers you the industry-first ‘Surround Cool Technology’ which, along with Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), cools the cabin faster (36meter/sec airflow) than other vehicles in the segment. The ‘Surround Cool’ Technology offers passengers the choice between Direct Mode and Diffused Mode.

Premium Interiors:

Premium dual-toned interiors with pearl white, piano black and chrome finishes Contour-mapped leatherette seats with height-adjuster & lumber support for the driver Futuristic cluster with purple illumination and a unique aircraft-inspired parking- brake 2nd row LHS seat with one-touch tumble down lever for 3rd row passengers to enter/exit First-in-Class sunshade for 2nd row passengers

Performance: The Marazzo’s refined 1.5 litre 4-cylinder in placed in a transverse (east-west) layout, opening up a lot of space for the cabin. The engine produces 90.2kW (121 BHP) power and 300 Nm torque and is designed for low noise, vibration and harshness. It also offers an attractive ARAI-certified mileage of 17.3kmpl.

Safety for All: Marazzo offers a unique package of the following safety features across ALL variants —

Dual front airbags INDUSTRY-FIRST Disc Brakes on all 4 wheels ISOFIX child seat mounts High-strength steel structure supported by a fully-boxed frame, collapsible steering column, crumple zones, side-impact beams Impact-sensitive door locks Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

M6 and M8 variants include Rear Parking Camera and Sensors, first-in-class Emergency Call and Cornering Lamps

Technology:

18 cm (7″) Colour Touch Screen Infotainment system: Haptics and Capsense Technology for a better touch and feel, iPod connectivity, picture viewer, USB audio/video, Bluetooth Audio Turn by Turn Navigation Indicator in Cluster with on-board Navigation Connectivity suite includes Android Auto, Mahindra BLUE SENSE App with Emergency Call Voice Activated Controls for music system & Voice Assist Features such as voice recognition for infotainment and SMS read out Steering-mounted audio and phone controls

Convenience features: Power-foldable ORVMs with Side Turn Indicators and Entry Assist Lamp, Follow-me-home & Lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps, Service Reminder, Cooled glove box, Sunglass holder, Conversation mirror, Cup-holders in every row & bottle-holders on all 4 doors, Multiple charging and media outlets.

