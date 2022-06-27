Mahindra launches the game-changing all-new Scorpio-N: The #BigDaddyOfSUVs starts at INR 11.99 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today launched its much-awaited SUV – the All-New ‘Scorpio-N’ – starting at INR 11.99 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today launched its much-awaited SUV – the All-New ‘Scorpio-N’ – starting at INR 11.99 lakh. Poised to take forward the ‘game-changer’ legacy of the Scorpio brand, the All-New Scorpio-N is designed, engineered and built to disrupt the SUV segment with its class-leading attributes, features and capabilities, to be acknowledged as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs.

The All-New Scorpio-N is completely new ground-up, with no carryover components of the existing Scorpio. This allows the All-New Scorpio-N to elevate existing segment benchmarks across all critical parameters: performance, capabilities, technology, sophistication, ride and handling, NVH, interiors and appearance. Designed at Pininfarina, Italy and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), Mumbai and engineered by the teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai and Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA, and manufactured at the state-of-the-art world-class facility at Chakan, Pune, the All-New Scorpio-N is truly a global product. The development and engineering of the All-New Scorpio-N is the outcome of an overall investment of INR 1,600 crore, which includes setting up a world class highly automated manufacturing line.

Speaking on the launch of the All-New Scorpio-N, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The All-New Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered and built to be a game-changer. With its unmissable design, sophisticated ride and handling, thrilling performance, advanced technology, reassuring safety and of course, its terrain-conquering abilities, the All-New Scorpio-N takes forward the unbeatable Mahindra legacy of building authentic, desirable and tough yet sophisticated SUVs. The All-New Scorpio-N disrupts existing product category hierarchies and will be a force to reckon with across multiple SUV segments. It is a global product, being unveiled simultaneously in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch, and will be followed by launches in other international markets in the near future.”

Speaking on the development of the All-New Scorpio-N, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “We started the development of the All-New Scorpio-N on a clean slate with no carry over from the existing Scorpio, which gave us the opportunity to not just raise existing benchmarks but set new category standards. We set out with the objective of delighting customers with a contemporary SUV boasting high levels of engineering, technology, dynamics, sophistication and refinement, and I believe we have succeeded in full measure. The All-New Scorpio-N’s third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, comfortable and exciting, while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with AdrenoX intelligence, the All-New Scorpio-N is an intuitive, immersive and enjoyable SUV to drive and own.”

The All-New Scorpio-N will be available for test drives starting July 5, 2022 in 30 cities and in the rest of the country by July 15, 2022, details of which can be seen on the website https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/scorpio-N. Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships on July 30, 2022, 11.00 AM onwards. The ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N will be available online and at dealerships from July 5, 2022. Bookings will be done on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates, depending on the variant chosen by the customer. After customers have selected their choice of variant and colour to finalise their booking with payment confirmation, Mahindra will provide a two-week window to amend their choice of variant and colour – in case they wish to. Details of the booking process are available on the website https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/scorpio-N. The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season.

M&M is simultaneously unveiling the Scorpio-N in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch. Additionally, Mahindra is committed to introduce the All-New Scorpio-N in Australia and New Zealand and will announce the details shortly. The All-New Scorpio-N hence becomes the first brand from the house of M&M to be globally unveiled (across focused international markets), aligning with Mahindra’s strategy to strengthen its global footprint.

SOURCE: Mahindra