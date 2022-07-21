Renault Group exceeds its decarbonisation target for its freight transport activities

Renault Group reduced its carbon emissions from freight transport in Europe by almost 7% between 2018 and 2021, within the scope defined by FRET 21

Between 2018 and 2021, Renault Group reduced the carbon footprint associated with the transport of its goods in Europe by 6.9%, exceeding its target of 5.3%. These results were validated within the framework of FRET21, a scheme bringing together transport and logistics players, led by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) and the Association of Freight Transport Users (AUTF), which encourages shippers of parts and vehicles to reduce the environmental impact of transport.

Since joining this scheme in 2015, the Group has reduced its CO2 emissions from its logistics activities in Europe by a total of 15%, thanks to innovative solutions implemented by the Supply Chain department, such as eco-design of packaging and reduction of the number of kilometres travelled.

The Renault Group Supply Chain intends to continue its decarbonisation efforts and has committed to reducing its carbon footprint per vehicle worldwide by 30% by 2030.

“For more than 10 years, we have been working to identify solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of our supply flows. We are increasingly using multimodal transport and improving the fill rate of containers and trucks, as well as the eco-design of our packaging and reducing the number of kilometers travelled. This regular work with many of the Group’s business lines and our suppliers, as close as possible to our industrial system, has enabled us to meet and even exceed our CO2 emission reduction targets for the second time in a row.” Said Florence Ughetto, Sustainable Development and Logistics Expert, Renault Group Supply Chain.

“As a major player in the supply chain on a global playing field, Renault is rigorously and consistently committed to our Fret 21 initiative. Its actions are concrete and very operational, which is a guarantee of success, and they are co-constructed with the transport service providers in a partnership approach.” Added Pierre Lupoglazoff, EVE Project Manager at ADEME.

The 3 main decarbonisation levers:

1 – Develop the use of multi-modal transport:

The Supply Chain is working with transporters to increase the share of flows by rail compared to transport by truck. For example, the use of trains from Eastern Europe to France has made it possible to avoid 2,600 tonnes of CO2.

2 – Reduce the kilometers travelled per cubic meter:

– By optimising the loading rate of trucks and filling of packaging: the Supply Chain has developed digital tools to visualise trucks in 3D and increase the loading rate. This helped to avoid the emission of 12,200 tonnes of CO2. In addition, the engineering teams worked to reduce the amount of packaging used and to make the packaging denser, in order to optimise the number of pieces per package. Result: a contribution of 8,800 tonnes of CO2 avoided.

– By reducing the distances travelled: the aim is to bring the network of suppliers closer to the manufacturing sites to reduce the number of kilometers travelled per cubic meter. This is the case in France, for example, thanks to the development of ElectriCity, which brings together an ecosystem of suppliers near the three production sites of this industrial cluster dedicated to electric vehicles. This approach has avoided the emission of 6,120 tonnes of CO2.

3 – Improve the energy mix and energy performance of transporters:

The Supply Chain animates the network of transporters with the ECO2 questionnaire which allows them to recover information related to their environmental performance, in particular their average consumption, and to integrate their reduction commitments over the coming years. Result: a reduction in emissions of 5,700 tonnes of CO2.

SOURCE: Renault Group