Mahindra Auto sells 46222 SUVs, a growth of 16% and total volumes of 79083 in November 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2024 stood at 79083 vehicles, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 46222 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 16% and overall, 47294 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22042.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 46222 SUVs, a growth of 16% in November, and 79083 total vehicles. This month saw the launch of our most awaited Electric Origin SUVs – the BE6e and XEV9e. Built on the grounds-up revolutionary electric origin architecture INGLO and powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world, these vehicles embody Mahindra’s vision of “Unlimit India”— an era where Indian innovation and design not only challenge global benchmarks but set new ones. The go to market for these Electric Origin SUVs will start in a phased manner in the later part of January 2025. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – November 2024

Category November YTD November F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Utility Vehicles 46222 39981 16% 360936 298593 21% Cars + Vans 0 0 0% 0 10 -100% Passenger Vehicles 46222 39981 16% 360936 298603 21%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – November 2024

Category November YTD November F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change LCV < 2T * 3098 4083 -24% 26225 29047 -10% LCV 2T – 3.5T 18063 17284 5% 143599 140361 2% LCV > 3.5T + MHC 881 844 4% 8067 8278 -3% 3 Wheelers

(including electric 3Ws) * 8043 6568 22% 58483 55196 6%

Exports – November 2024

Category November YTD November F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Total Exports * 2776 1816 53% 21009 17986 17%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. November 01, 2023

