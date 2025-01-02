Mahindra Auto sells 41424 SUVs, a growth of 18% and total volumes of 69768, a growth of 16% in December 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2024 stood at 69768 vehicles, a growth of 16%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2024 stood at 69768 vehicles, a growth of 16%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 41424 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 42958 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 19502.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 41424 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 69768 total vehicles, a growth of 16% in December. The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the Auto Sector. The DJSI ranking is one of the most respected global benchmarks for ESG performance, covering over 13,000 companies across various industries and we are ranked 1st among all global auto OEMs.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – December 2024

Category December YTD December F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Utility Vehicles 41424 35171 18% 402360 333764 21% Cars + Vans 0 3 -100% 0 13 -100% Passenger Vehicles 41424 35174 18% 402360 333777 21%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic)–December 2024

Category December YTD December F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change LCV < 2T * 2409 2849 -15% 28634 31896 -10% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16139 13958 16% 159738 154319 4% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 954 1081 -12% 9021 9359 -4% 3 Wheelers ( including electric 3Ws ) * 5750 5307 8% 64233 60503 6%

Exports – December 2024

Category December YTD December F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Total Exports * 3092 1819 70% 24101 19805 22%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. December 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra