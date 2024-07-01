Mahindra Auto sells 40022 SUVs, a 23% growth and total volumes of 69397, an 11% growth in June 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2024 stood at 69397 vehicles, a growth of 11%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2024 stood at 69397 vehicles, a growth of 11%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 40022 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 23% and overall, 40644 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20594.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 40022 SUVs in June, a growth of 23% and 69397 total vehicles, an 11% growth over last year. June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the LCV segment.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2024

Category June YTD June F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Utility Vehicles 40022 32585 23% 124248 100162 24% Cars + Vans 0 3 -100% 0 10 -100% Passenger Vehicles 40022 32588 23% 124248 100172 24%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2024

Category June YTD June F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change LCV < 2T * 3223 3063 5% 9751 9392 4% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 14097 16042 -12% 43570 46745 -7% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 3274 1854 77% 9201 5115 80% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) * 6184 6377 -3% 17655 17780 -1%

Exports – June 2024

Category June YTD June F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Total Exports * 2597 2505 4% 7125 6934 3%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra