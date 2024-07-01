Mahindra Auto sells 40022 SUVs, a 23% growth and total volumes of 69397, an 11% growth in June 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2024 stood at 69397 vehicles, a growth of 11%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 40022 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 23% and overall, 40644 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20594.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 40022 SUVs in June, a growth of 23% and 69397 total vehicles, an 11% growth over last year. June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the LCV segment.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2024
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|40022
|32585
|23%
|124248
|100162
|24%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|3
|-100%
|0
|10
|-100%
|Passenger Vehicles
|40022
|32588
|23%
|124248
|100172
|24%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2024
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|LCV < 2T *
|3223
|3063
|5%
|9751
|9392
|4%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|14097
|16042
|-12%
|43570
|46745
|-7%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|3274
|1854
|77%
|9201
|5115
|80%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *
|6184
|6377
|-3%
|17655
|17780
|-1%
Exports – June 2024
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|Total Exports *
|2597
|2505
|4%
|7125
|6934
|3%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
