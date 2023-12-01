Mahindra Auto sells 39,981 SUVs, a 32% growth and total volumes of 70,576 with 21% growth in November 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2023 stood at 70,576 vehicles, a growth of 21%, including exports.
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,981 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 32% and overall, 40,764 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,211.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio. In November, we sold a total of 39,981 units, a growth of 32%. While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges”.
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) –November 2023
|Category
|November
|YTD November
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|39,981
|30238
|32%
|298593
|229516
|30%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|154
|-100%
|10
|1897
|-99%
|Passenger Vehicles
|39,981
|30392
|32%
|298603
|231413
|29%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) –November 2023
|Category
|November
|YTD November
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|LCV < 2T *
|4083
|2643
|54%
|29047
|28813
|1%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|17284
|16193
|7%
|140361
|129181
|9%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|844
|755
|12%
|8278
|5653
|46%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *
|6568
|5198
|26%
|55196
|35859
|54%
Exports –November 2023
|Category
|November
|YTD November
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Total Exports *
|1816
|3122
|-42%
|17986
|21633
|-17%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
SOURCE: Mahindra