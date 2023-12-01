Mahindra Auto sells 39,981 SUVs, a 32% growth and total volumes of 70,576 with 21% growth in November 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2023 stood at 70,576 vehicles, a growth of 21%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2023 stood at 70,576 vehicles, a growth of 21%, including exports.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,981 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 32% and overall, 40,764 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,211.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio. In November, we sold a total of 39,981 units, a growth of 32%. While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges”.

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) –November 2023

Category November YTD November F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Utility Vehicles 39,981 30238 32% 298593 229516 30% Cars + Vans 0 154 -100% 10 1897 -99% Passenger Vehicles 39,981 30392 32% 298603 231413 29%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) –November 2023

Category November YTD November F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change LCV < 2T * 4083 2643 54% 29047 28813 1% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 17284 16193 7% 140361 129181 9% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 844 755 12% 8278 5653 46% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) * 6568 5198 26% 55196 35859 54%

Exports –November 2023

Category November YTD November F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Total Exports * 1816 3122 -42% 17986 21633 -17%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra