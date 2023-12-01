Mahindra Auto sells 39,981 SUVs, a 32% growth and total volumes of 70,576 with 21% growth in November 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2023 stood at 70,576 vehicles, a growth of 21%, including exports

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,981 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 32% and overall, 40,764 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,211.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio. In November, we sold a total of 39,981 units, a growth of 32%. While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges”.

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) –November 2023

CategoryNovemberYTD November
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
Utility Vehicles39,9813023832%29859322951630%
Cars + Vans0154-100%101897-99%
Passenger Vehicles39,9813039232%29860323141329%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) –November 2023

CategoryNovemberYTD November
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
LCV < 2T *4083264354%29047288131%
LCV 2 T – 3.5 T17284161937%1403611291819%
LCV > 3.5T + MHCV84475512%8278565346%
3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *6568519826%551963585954%

Exports –November 2023

CategoryNovemberYTD November
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
Total Exports *18163122-42%1798621633-17%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra

