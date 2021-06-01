Mahindra auto sector sells 17,447 vehicles in May 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of May 2021 stood at 17,447 vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of May 2021 stood at 17,447 vehicles.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 7,748 vehicles in May 2021. The passenger vehicles segment (including UVs, cars and vans) sold 8,004 vehicles in May 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand. Our power brands (Scorpio and Bolero) continue to do well. With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, we foresee a strong demand rebound. We are working closely with our supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand.”

Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – May 2021

Category May YTD May F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change Utility Vehicles 7748 3745 107% 25934 3745 592% Cars + Vans 256 122 110% 355 122 191% Passenger Vehicles 8004 3867 107% 26289 3867 580%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2021

Category May YTD May F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change LCV <2T 1828 547 234% 3389 547 520% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 5220 4574 14% 17430 4574 281% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 188 49 284% 521 49 963% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 272 39 597% 2315 39 5836%

Exports for the month of May 2021 were at 1,935 vehicles

Exports – May 2021

Category May YTD May F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change Total Exports 1935 484 300% 3940 1217 224%

SOURCE: Mahindra