Mahindra auto sector sells 17,447 vehicles in May 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of May 2021 stood at 17,447 vehicles.
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 7,748 vehicles in May 2021. The passenger vehicles segment (including UVs, cars and vans) sold 8,004 vehicles in May 2021.
According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand. Our power brands (Scorpio and Bolero) continue to do well. With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, we foresee a strong demand rebound. We are working closely with our supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand.”
Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – May 2021
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|7748
|3745
|107%
|25934
|3745
|592%
|Cars + Vans
|256
|122
|110%
|355
|122
|191%
|Passenger Vehicles
|8004
|3867
|107%
|26289
|3867
|580%
*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
Commercial Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2021
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|LCV <2T
|1828
|547
|234%
|3389
|547
|520%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|5220
|4574
|14%
|17430
|4574
|281%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|188
|49
|284%
|521
|49
|963%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)
|272
|39
|597%
|2315
|39
|5836%
Exports for the month of May 2021 were at 1,935 vehicles
Exports – May 2021
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|Total Exports
|1935
|484
|300%
|3940
|1217
|224%
SOURCE: Mahindra