Magnus Jarlegren named the next President of Autoliv Europe

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has appointed Magnus Jarlegren, currently Executive Vice President, Operations, as the next President Autoliv Europe effective June 1, 2023. Magnus Jarlegren succeeds Frithjof Oldorff who will leave Autoliv to pursue new opportunities.

Magnus Jarlegren brings extensive experience from leading development and change management in global operations and driving operational excellence, leading the step change of the Autoliv Production System and plant improvement.

“I thank Frithjof for his contributions over the past four years and wish him well. Magnus’s operational excellence experience will be valuable in driving Autoliv Europe forward in a challenging market environment,” said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Magnus Jarlegren’s direct report, Staffan Olsson, Vice President Seatbelt, will serve as the acting Head of Operations.

SOURCE: Autoliv