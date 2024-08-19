Made to reign: The new 2025 GMC Yukon

Upgraded and up-leveled interior paired with a fresh exterior design

Today, GMC revealed the 2025 Yukon, the brand’s flagship nameplate, with major technology upgrades, a bold exterior and thoughtfully refreshed interior design. The 2025 Yukon introduces the first-ever AT4 Ultimate trim, timed to celebrate the fifth anniversary of GMC’s AT4 sub-brand.

“Following the all-new GMC Acadia and next-gen GMC Terrain, the addition of the updated 2025 GMC Yukon completes GMC’s reimagined SUV lineup,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “We’re raising the bar on what our customers expect from GMC’s flagship and the addition of the AT4 Ultimate trim fuses ruggedness and capability with craftsmanship and refinement.”

Underpinned by an available 6.2L V8 engine2, the 2025 Yukon offers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Also available across the lineup, including on AT4 and AT4 Ultimate for the first time, a 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine option offers customers 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque.3

Boldly refreshed – inside and out

As the flagship of the brand, the 2025 Yukon sets a new bar for GMC’s distinctive and premium design language. The Yukon’s interior blends a precisely crafted mix of luxury and technology for a world-class driver and passenger experience, while the elevated exterior design exudes a muscular yet refined character.

The centerpiece of the cabin is a 16.8-inch-diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment Center4 with a vertical interface, which allows users to customize the integration of maps, audio inputs, vehicle diagnostics and more into a diagonal screen display. The addition of an available 8-inch-diagonal rear climate control touchscreen also helps ensure a comfortable cabin environment for passengers.

The 2025 GMC Yukon exterior also commands attention with the application of unique grille patterns, liftgate badging, animated headlamps and taillamps, and an available panoramic sunroof delivers an open-air cabin experience.

Uniquely ultimate

Representing the ultimate mixture of sophistication and functionality, the 2025 Yukon provides customers with even more design options and upgraded technology on both the Denali Ultimate and first-ever AT4 Ultimate trims, including:

Denali Ultimate: Exclusive 24-inch 8-spoke machined wheels with laser etching – a first-ever for Yukon 16-way powered heated and ventilated massaging front seats and 2 nd row Executive Seating 5 featuring luxury captain’s chairs – a first for the GMC lineup 6 New interior wood décor featuring open pore laser etched topographical patterns, chrome accents and leather rim steering wheel accents A Bose Performance Series sound system 7 with up to 22 speakers, including stainless-steel head restraint speakers in the front row and optional second row executive seating, delivering a premium, personalized cabin acoustic experience

AT4 Ultimate: A front skid plate and 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires Four-corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension can raise the vehicle up to 2 inches to improve ground clearance when off-road Luxurious Obsidian Rush interior with three rows of full-grain leather seating and Ash Burl wood accents New unique leather seat style, featuring open pore wood décor, and leather rim steering wheel accents



Purposeful advanced technology

The 2025 Yukon delivers an enhanced suite of advanced technology, safety and driver assistance features, including available Night Vision1 – enabling customers to drive more confidently in low-light environments. Thermal object detection helps identify pedestrians and animals by alerting drivers via the head-up display and driver information center.

The 2025 Yukon also features an expansive list of new standard advanced safety features and available driver assistance tech, including1:

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Intuitive technologies that just make life easier include an available presence based hands-free liftgate that automatically opens the liftgate in the presence of the key fob. The 2025 Yukon also features available Super Cruise8 — the industry’s first true hands-free advanced driver assistance system with the largest operating domain that is expected to grow to ~ 750,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025. Yukon owners with Super Cruise will be able to experience the industry’s first and only hands-free trailering technology.

Next-gen trailering tech

The 2025 Yukon is engineered for effortless towing and offers a variety of available cutting-edge trailering technologies9.

Offering a towing capability of up to 8,400 lbs., the suite of available trailering technologies includes1:

Blind Zone Steering Assist 1 can alert drivers and provide a brief, firm turn of the steering wheel when a potential crash is detected with a moving vehicle in a side blind zone that is extended to trailer lengths.

can alert drivers and provide a brief, firm turn of the steering wheel when a potential crash is detected with a moving vehicle in a side blind zone that is extended to trailer lengths. Transparent Trailer View 10 uses a tailgate-mounted camera and a customer-installed auxiliary camera available on the rear of a compatible trailer to help virtually see through a compatible trailer to view objects or vehicles behind it.

uses a tailgate-mounted camera and a customer-installed auxiliary camera available on the rear of a compatible trailer to help virtually see through a compatible trailer to view objects or vehicles behind it. Trailer Reverse Trajectory 11 adds rearward guidelines to track the path of the trailer when backing up.

adds rearward guidelines to track the path of the trailer when backing up. Trailer Tire Health enhances the Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System by adding leak detection, tire life monitor and over-speed warning.

Jackknife Alert12 tracks the position of the compatible trailer in relation to the vehicle to notify the driver if facing a potential jackknife situation.

1Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner's Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

2 33.0L Diesel engine will have late availability.

4Functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

5Second Row Executive Seating will have late availability.

6Second Row Executive Seating is also available on the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

7Bose is a registered trademark of the Bose Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

8Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a handheld device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit gmc.com/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details. Automatic Lane Change and Lange Change on Demand are not available while trailering.

9Requires available trailering package. Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

10Transparent Trailer View will have late availability.

11Trailer Reverse Trajectory will have late availability.

12Jackknife Alert will have late availability.

13With domestically and globally sourced parts.

