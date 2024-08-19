Mack highlights zero-emissions technology during GTSE Ride and Drive with Mack® MD Electric

Mack Trucks will spotlight its Mack ® MD Electric model, the second zero-emissions vehicle in Mack’s lineup, at the Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE), Aug. 20-22, in Tacoma, Washington

Mack Trucks will spotlight its Mack ® MD Electric model, the second zero-emissions vehicle in Mack’s lineup, at the Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE), Aug. 20-22, in Tacoma, Washington. Mack is a sponsor of the ride-and-drive event occurring from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 on a closed course at the Tacoma Dome.

Now in its 13th year, GTSE is the Western region’s premier resource for fleets, community organizations, industry, policymakers and thought leaders interested in green transportation.

“GTSE has become increasingly important to the transportation industry because it educates attendees about zero-emission vehicles,” said Dawn Fenton, Volvo Group North America vice president of government relations and public affairs. “Mack Trucks has two zero-emission vehicles now with the Mack MD Electric, which you can experience in the ride-and-drive event, and the Class 8 Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle. These vehicles are in line with our target to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. The Volvo Group and Mack Trucks continue in their efforts to improve sustainability to help positively affect climate change and reduce our societal and environmental impact.”

Fenton will moderate the kick-off plenary session, “Paving the Way for ZEV (Zero Emissions Vehicles) Trucks in Washington State” from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the main ballroom. The panel discussion will focus on best practices to set up Washington ZEV deployments for success.

Developed specifically for medium-duty applications, the Mack MD Electric is built with the same focus on reliability, durability and productivity customers have come to expect from a Mack truck. Designed with the heavy-duty quality of its diesel-powered counterparts, the MD Electric is available in 4×2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

Produced at the Mack Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in Salem, Virginia, the Mack MD Electric can be configured as a Class 6 or Class 7 vehicle. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The MD Electric features a three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous 260 horsepower motor powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries, rated at 240kWh.

The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Similar to the diesel-powered Mack MD Series, Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the MD Electric grille and hood design. The Mack MD Electric will be supported by Mack dealers, many of which are already Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers.

The MD Electric will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed and dump vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks