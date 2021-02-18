Mack dealer Vanguard Truck Centers invests $23 million in new state-of-the art Houston dealership

Vanguard Truck Centers recently opened a new dealership in Houston, investing $23 million in the facility to offer customers increased service and uptime support.

Vanguard now operates 20 different sites in six states, including Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas, The new 120,000 square-foot facility rests on 23 acres at 12935 Crosby Freeway, north of U.S. 90, and offers easy access for customers.

“Vanguard Truck Centers has been an outstanding partner to Mack, and it is all the more evident with this significant investment in this brand-new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. “This new dealership epitomizes the Mack® brand, and we are pleased that Vanguard continues to offer exceptional sales, service and support to Mack customers.”

Featuring 44 heated and air-conditioned service bays staffed by 42 technicians, half whom are master technicians, the dealership employs 151 people and offers new truck sales for Mack heavy-duty and the new Mack MD Series medium-duty vehicles, used truck sales, leasing and rental, service and financing and insurance.

The Vanguard Houston site is a Certified Uptime Dealer, meaning the dealership fulfilled superior service and support requirements, including offering dedicated bays for repairs requiring less than four hours.

Vanguard Houston also is CNG-ready and will service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse model.

“We believe our new Houston location provides a best-in-class experience for our employees and customers, through significant capacity expansion and facility design excellence, said Tom Ewing, president and CEO of Vanguard Truck Centers. “We’re excited about the investment, and we look forward to working alongside Mack Trucks to continue our growth in the Houston region.”

A four-lane drive-up check-in area protects drivers from poor weather conditions, and the spacious parking lot easily accommodates customer, truck and trailer parking. Employees have access to roomy locker rooms, showers and break rooms, as well as a training center that can accommodate both internal and external meetings and events.

The Vanguard Houston dealership offers more than $8 million in parts inventory, and a parts service counter that is easily accessible and comfortable for customers. A dedicated regional call center that offers support 24/7, and parts delivery with a citywide dispatch are available at the facility. The 45,000 square-foot parts warehouse features a mezzanine level where parts are stored for easy access, and customers can easily order parts through Mack PartsASIST, Mack’s recently launched parts ordering platform.

Offering an expansive driver’s lounge with theater seating, work areas and free Wi-Fi.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks