Lynk & Co launches sales for the new 01 plug-in hybrid: Enhanced power, design, and advanced technology

The global mobility innovator Lynk & Co announces the official start of sales for its newly upgraded Lynk & Co 01 SUV, following its reveal in September

The global mobility innovator Lynk & Co announces the official start of sales for its newly upgraded Lynk & Co 01 SUV, following its reveal in September. The iconic 01 has been updated with subtle yet impactful design enhancements, giving it a more mature and sophisticated presence. Featuring trim levels: Core and More, and new color options, these updates reflect input received from Lynk & Co’s community, balancing familiar features with significant improvements.

The new version of the Lynk & Co 01 features a completely re-engineered plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering increased power, a more dynamic driving experience, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions. Additionally, a brand-new electrical architecture and one of the industry’s most advanced automotive chipsets ensure a faster, more elevated infotainment system.

In Europe, the Core version will start at 40.995 € while the More version will be available from 44.995 €.

As part of Lynk & Co’s bold expansion strategy, the brand is entering the wholesale model through retail partners. This move creates a powerful new sales channel and supports the brand’s plan to establish a robust retail network across Europe. It complements Lynk & Co’s existing business model, which combines owned operations with strategic retail partnerships to enhance accessibility, diversify sales channels, and expand service points.

By the end of 2024, Lynk & Co will expand its presence to nearly 30 sales points across key European markets. For the first time, customers will be able to purchase Lynk & Co cars through a network of selected retail partners.

SOURCE: Lynk & Co