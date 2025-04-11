Lucid to acquire select facilities and assets previously belonging to Nikola Corporation, will extend offers to 300+ former Nikola employees

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire select facilities and assets in Arizona previously belonging to Nikola Corporation, subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire select facilities and assets in Arizona previously belonging to Nikola Corporation, subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The transaction does not include the acquisition of Nikola’s business, customer base, or technology related to Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks.

Additionally, Lucid plans to offer employment to more than 300 former Nikola employees in roles across Lucid’s Arizona facilities. These offers will encompass various technical salaried and hourly positions including manufacturing engineering, software, assembly, vehicle testing, and warehouse support as Lucid welcomes employees with strong backgrounds in EV technology and further supports its local community.

As part of the agreement, Lucid will take over Nikola’s former Coolidge manufacturing facility (680 E Houser Rd, Coolidge, AZ), as well as the Phoenix facility (4141 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ) previously used as Nikola’s headquarters and product development center. These buildings collectively add more than 884,000 square feet to Lucid’s Arizona footprint. Most of this space is comprised of state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing buildings, which executes against Lucid’s prior planned expansion in Arizona. These facilities also include development equipment with extensive battery and environmental testing chambers, a full-size chassis dynamometer, machining equipment, and more.

Lucid’s agreement to acquire the aforementioned assets follows Nikola’s bankruptcy auction which concluded on April 10, 2025, as part of its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief.

“As we continue our production ramp of Lucid Gravity and prepare for our upcoming midsize platform vehicles, acquiring these assets is an opportunity to strategically expand our manufacturing, warehousing, testing, and development facilities while supporting our local Arizona community,” said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. “We are delighted to extend employment offers to more than 300 former employees, who bring valuable industry experience, and together with our outstanding teams, will continue powering Lucid’s industry-leading innovation.”

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for Arizona workers and our state’s growing EV and battery manufacturing industry,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona is the proud home of Lucid’s advanced EV manufacturing lines – and this acquisition promises to strengthen Lucid’s operations while offering continued employment to hundreds of skilled workers in our state.”

“I am honored to work with the local Lucid team to support the asset acquisition efforts of Nikola Corporation in my hometown of Coolidge,” said Arizona state Senator T.J. Shope. “This investment will be instrumental in helping those impacted by job loss to regain employment by Lucid and further solidify Lucid’s commitment to growth in Pinal County and our state, by utilizing the Coolidge facility for Lucid manufacturing operations.”

SOURCE: Lucid