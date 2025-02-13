Lucid announces promotion of Emad Dlala to Senior Vice President of Powertrain

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Emad Dlala has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Powertrain, effective immediately

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Emad Dlala has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Powertrain, effective immediately. In this role, Emad will continue to be responsible for powertrain development and powertrain engineering, including drive units, power electronics and batteries as well as Lucid’s efficiency and charging strategy. He previously served as Vice President of Powertrain.

“Since joining the company almost a decade ago, Emad has been instrumental in the development and advancement of Lucid’s powertrain technology,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors. “This promotion reflects his exceptional leadership, dedication, and technical contributions, which have been highly influential to our widely accepted powertrain technology leadership.”

Dlala has been with Lucid in various technical roles since 2015 where he’s led efforts to develop breakthrough technologies that achieved unmatched range and performance in the Lucid Air and leading technologies in the Lucid Gravity. He brings more than two decades of engineering experience to his current leadership role. Prior to Lucid, he worked as a Senior Application Engineer at ANSYS Inc. developing cutting-edge, computer-based engineering simulation technologies.

Dlala holds a PhD and M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Aalto University, Finland, and a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Al-Zawiya University, Libya.

SOURCE: Lucid