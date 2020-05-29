Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership 2020 – driving to a zero emissions future

At this time of dramatic reassessment for the future of road transport, the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) has received cross-government commitment to its model of partnership working and today publishes its new annual work programme with net zero as the clear, ultimate destination.

Building on 17-years of achievement (link) the next 12 months will see LowCVP continue to be supported by the Departments for Transport, Business (BEIS) and Defra’s Joint Air Quality Unit (JAQU), helping to navigate policy and initiatives in the next phase of the transition to a net zero transport system.

2020-21 will be critical for road transport as Government consults on plans to phase-out cars and vans with internal combustion engines within 15 years and promises to publish a broader Transport Decarbonisation Plan by the end of this year. LowCVP – with our 200+ members – will be highly active in supporting Government to deliver tangible policies and effective outcomes.

The work will continue to develop the evidence and knowledge-base needed, via research and consensus, but – recognising the increasing complexity – LowCVP will broaden its reach and membership into related industries and sectors.

Highlights include:

Maximising the market (and carbon savings) of renewable fuels in the current vehicle fleet

Unlocking the potential carbon benefits from the PLV (powered light vehicle) sector

Supporting drivers to adopt electric cars and vans and helping deliver the electric energy system needed to power them.

Embracing the role of hydrogen in the road transport sector

Driving zero emission solutions for urban public transport in buses and taxis

Supporting the vital freight and commercial vehicle community to decarbonise with the best vehicles and fuels for the task.

As is the case for many organisations, during the lockdown resulting from Covid-19, the Partnership has had to significantly overhaul working arrangements, successfully continuing to support Government and our members while creating a platform to launch the next phase of decarbonisation. We have learned to operate effectively, with all meetings and collaborations held ‘virtually’ and attendance significantly exceeding physical pre-lockdown levels (reaching 180 or more).

As the mobility, energy and, indeed, digital systems become more integrated and co-dependant, we will also continue the ground-breaking work to help deliver the actions of the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce – convened by LowCVP and involving over 350 organisations from across the energy and mobility sectors – which reported its findings and recommendations earlier this year.

Commenting on the new work programme, LowCVP Managing Director Andy Eastlake said: “The new work programme fires the starting gun on a decade of change for transport with vehicles, infrastructure and connectivity providing the tools to meet the UK’s need to deliver sustainability in terms of energy, mobility and behaviour.

“The LowCVP and its members will continue to be at the centre of this exciting transition as industry reinvents itself for net zero. Come and join the Partnership for what promises to be an exciting road to a zero emissions future!”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: LowCVP