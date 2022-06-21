Lions of character for drivers: Individual Lion S models from MAN win Red Dot Design Award

Red Dot Design Award 2022 honors emotional and driver-focused Lion S special equipment line from MAN for trucks and vans ex works

The Top of the Range Lion S models of TGX and TGE from MAN Truck & Bus also impressed the 48-member international jury of experts for the Red Dot Design Award 2022: with the exclusive special features ex works that are popular with drivers, the long-haul truck and the van for light delivery and distribution traffic prevailed in the demanding competition of product submissions from around 60 countries in the “Commercial Vehicles” category. The official award ceremony took place on June 20 in Essen.

“The recognition of the Individual Lion S models in the Red Dot Design Award is a particularly nice success for our MAN Individual ex-works range and the growing Lion S family. When it comes to commercial vehicles, it’s not just efficiency that counts, but also emotion. Because logistics needs passion, especially among those who are on the road every day, the drivers. We want to give them pride and identification with our trucks. To this end, MAN has real character heads on offer with the Lion S models,” says Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus.

“In this competition year, I was particularly struck by the pronounced creativity to which the award-winning products bear witness. The fact that there are still designs that surprise in terms of form and functionality is truly impressive and commendable. The fact that the quality of these products is equal to the degree of innovation makes them well-deserved winners in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, in praise of the successful competition entries, including MAN’s Lion S models in the “Commercial Vehicles” category.

The TGX long-haul truck and the TGE van in the Lion S version, with their emotional design, high-quality materials and refined styling elements, are the exclusive top models in their respective series. “It is precisely because good usability determines the design of commercial vehicles that the choice of colors and materials is so crucial. That’s why we have consistently incorporated the feedback and practical expertise of drivers and business owners right from the development stage of our New Truck Generation. Drivers should feel comfortable in their work and be proud of the job they do, which is so important for all of us. Our Lion S models consistently embody this approach.” explains Carolin Schütt, who is responsible for the color and material design of the exclusive vehicles in the MAN Truck & Bus design department.

On the exterior, the successful design work is evident in the carbon applications on the bumpers and mirrors as well as the red accents combined with the piano black radiator area. The design language is also adopted in the interior: Red decorative stitching on the leather steering wheel, red seat belts, Alcantara leather seats with red diamond stitching and matching armrests and door inserts characterize the interior. The headrests are adorned with red lion embroidery.

The detailed and practical interior and exterior design impressed the independent jury of this year’s Red Dot Design Awards. The 48 design experts from 23 countries, concluded that the Lion S models submitted by MAN’s color and material design specialists stood out among the numerous products submitted in the “Commercial Vehicles” category and therefore awarded the special lions the coveted Red Dot.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus