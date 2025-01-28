LEVC’S zero-emission capable TX taxi hits one billion miles driven milestone

With more than 11,000 units of the world’s most advanced electric taxi sold since launch in 2018, LEVC cabs have now covered a total of more than 1,000,000,000 miles*

London EV Company (LEVC) is proud to announce that its revolutionary zero-emission capable (ZEC) TX taxi has achieved another significant milestone, estimated to have driven an incredible one billion miles since its launch in 2018.

With over 11,000 TX – the world’s most advanced ZEC taxi – sold globally, the taxi parc has achieved a staggering collective 1,000,000,000 mileage figure*, equivalent to travelling over 40,000 times around the Earth. What’s more, this has been achieved using TX’s revolutionary eCity range extender technology, which compared with the diesel TX4 has reduced the amount of CO2 from entering the atmosphere through driven exhaust emissions by 300,000,000 kgs*.

LEVC manufactures the electric TX at its state-of-the-art facility in Ansty, Coventry, the TX’s eCity technology providing a pure EV range of up to 78 miles and a total range-extended capacity of 333 miles, making it ideally suited to operating in and commuting to urban environments.

No stranger to attaining landmarks, in 2022 the TX overtook the TX4 in its share of London’s taxi fleet and now represents more than 60% of all black cabs in London, with over 8,600 ZEC TXs on the streets of the nation’s capital.

LEVC TXs typically cover 20 – 30,000 miles per year, but some drivers really do go the extra mile. Gary Bowers, a 60-year-old taxi driver from Glasgow, has travelled over 280,000 miles in his, one of the highest mileages for a TX taxi globally. Exceeding the 232,000-mile distance from the Earth to the Moon, Gary and his TX have also eclipsed the 268,553 miles which NASA’s Orion spacecraft reached at its furthest point from the Earth, the greatest distance a spacecraft rated for human travel has ever been from its home planet.

While such impressive statistics clearly demonstrate the TX’s durability, reliability, environmentally beneficial and fit-for-purpose capability of its revolutionary eCity range extender powertrain, drivers also love the vehicle’s manoeuvrability, visibility, and ease of driving. For passengers, the quietness, smoothness, and panoramic roof – which makes the whole cabin area feel more spacious – are continually singled out for praise, as are the vehicle’s comprehensive accessibility features.

The TX taxi is an inclusive vehicle for all, regardless of age or disability. Featuring flexible space for up to six passengers, it includes an integrated wheelchair ramp enabling TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair – the only taxi of its kind to do so. Additional accessibility features include a hearing induction loop, braille switches, a step, swivel chair and high visibility handles.

Chris Allen, LEVC Managing Director, commented:“This incredible 1,000,000,000 miles-driven achievement is testament not only to the durability and reliability of TX but the hard work that professional taxi drivers undertake. Designed, engineered, and manufactured from the ground up to be the world’s most advanced electric taxi, LEVC has ensured the TX is the ideal vehicle for drivers, passengers, and the planet. Since its launch, TX has set the benchmark for urban e-mobility, with more than 300,000,000 kgs of CO 2 saved from being emitted into the atmosphere through exhaust emissions. “The Plug-in-Taxi-Grant (PiTG) has been a key driving force in enabling drivers to make the switch to TX, with 60% of the fleet in London now zero-emission capable. With the current scheme set to end on 5th April, we urge taxi drivers considering making the transition to an electric taxi to buy ahead of the deadline and benefit from the £6,000 saving.”

With an investment of over £1 billion from the Geely Holding Group since 2013, LEVC has created the UK’s first dedicated manufacturing plant for electric vehicles. Building on this investment, LEVC recently announced its new strategy that will see it grow beyond manufacturing the TX, to become a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company.

*Statistics provided by LEVC’s own calculations based on:

Data range effective between 2018 and January 2025

Average annual mileage of 25,000 miles per vehicle

11,342 black cabs sold globally

Using NEDC-certified emissions, the calculation of 300,000,000 kgs CO2 reduction is based on direct comparison of the driven exhaust emissions of 11,342 TX and the driven exhaust emissions of 11,342 TX4 Euro 5 diesel taxis

SOURCE: LEVC