LEVC delivers 153 new TX in Azerbaijan, supporting sustainable transport solutions at COP 29

LEVC expands partnership with Baku Taxi to provide an additional 153 zero-emission capable TX

LEVC has delivered 153 zero-emission capable taxis to Azerbaijan, further strengthening its long-term partnership with government backed local taxi operator, Baku Taxi. With this latest delivery, Azerbaijan’s fleet of LEVC’s ‘black cabs’ grows to over 1,500 since the partnership with LEVC began in 2011.

This expanded TX fleet will play a vital role in this year’s COP 29, ensuring that delegates get to the venue sustainably and on time, thanks to a network of exclusive TX transport routes. The TX’s eCity powertrain technology provides a full electric-only range of up to 78 miles and a total range of over 330 miles, allowing drivers and passengers to experience the advantages of zero-emission travel alongside extended range convenience.

Speaking about the new delivery of TX, Fergus Auld OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: “As British Ambassador, I’m delighted to see the new LEVC TX’s on the road in Baku during COP29. The TX model combines the iconic British taxi silhouette with innovative zero-emission and accessibility features that make for a thoroughly impressive vehicle.”

Chris Allen, LEVC Managing Director, said: “I would like to thank our partners, Baku Taxi, for their support and help in ensuring LEVC can offer its premium e-mobility services in Azerbaijan, both at COP 29 and beyond. TX will continue to play an important role in Azerbaijan offering safe, reliable and sustainable mobility for all.”

The TX taxis for Azerbaijan have been specially finished in Tupelo Red at the request of President Ilham Aliyev. This distinctive colour will ensure the taxis are easily recognisable to passengers in the city and to guests attending this year’s COP 29 event.

Passengers using TX will benefit from a quiet, comfortable and luxurious cabin, capable of seating six people, complete with a panoramic roof and charging points for mobile phones and laptops. Additionally, TX is purpose-built to be one of the world’s most accessible vehicles, featuring an in-built ramp, swivel chair, step, brail switches, intercom and hearing induction loop, floor mounted wheelchair anchors and more.

SOURCE: LEVC