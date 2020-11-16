LEVC appoints Modul-System as VN5 conversion partner

Paul Railston Managing Director at Modul-System UK commented: ​

“As a premium partner to many major vehicle manufacturers, Modul-System are delighted to have been given the opportunity to partner with LEVC in the development our conversion solution for the VN5 Electric Van. This was a great opportunity for Modul-System and a journey we really enjoyed being part of. VN5 is a van that can really go to work and deliver in the workplace to meet the operational and vehicle application needs of a wide range of businesses and trades​.”

VN5 is based on the same architecture and proven eCity range-extender technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi and can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km). In addition, VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction – a first in sector for the 1-tonne van segment, designed to last twice as long as the competition. It is also equipped with a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

VN5 will be sold through LEVC’s growing international dealer network, with more than 50 locations in the UK alone by the end of this year, to ensure that customers are never further than a 45-minute drive time to an authorised LEVC service point.

SOURCE: LEVC