Leoni equips robots for the production of electric vehicles on Volkswagen’s MEB platform

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, has been awarded a contract by Volkswagen to equip 1,300 robots with the innovative dresspack solution LSH 3 for the production of electric vehicles on the modular electric platform MEB at the OEM’s production site in Zwickau. In this way, Leoni is providing the customer with crucial support in changing its production site for combustion-engine vehicles into a facility for electromobility only. 100 robots have already been fitted.

At the VW Group’s production site in Zwickau, Leoni is fitting robots with the dresspack solution LSH 3 for various bonding methods such as welding, handling, laser bonding, clinching and also adhesive bonding. The project also involves the installation of floor cable harnesses, i.e. installing the cabling for the robots or from the stationary tool to the robot control unit. Leoni always pursues a holistic system approach in the field of robotics, supporting customers with preventive maintenance, repairs and the adaptation of existing energy supply systems.

Installation of the energy supply systems in Zwickau started as early as mid-August – and will be completed for the first vehicle model by the end of 2018. In the course of the next two years, several Volkswagen models are to be produced in Zwickau based on the new MEB platform. The Zwickau site will be dedicated solely to electromobility as of the end of 2020.