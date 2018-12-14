Leoni equips robots for the production of electric vehicles on Volkswagen’s MEB platform

Productivity and reliability enabled by the LSH 3 solution
The requirements of mechanical, chemical and thermal product properties are extremely high in the field of robotics – the products have to be able to withstand powerful acceleration, compression and torsion, for example, as well as enduring millions of flexing cycles. What is more, they have to be resilient to high temperatures, welding beads, oil and various chemicals.
The Leoni energy supply system LSH 3 is highly reliable, compact and flexible in use– and with its intelligent and extremely compact design, it reduces one of the most frequent causes of error in robot energy supply systems: collision with interference contours. This advantage, combined with extremely resilient materials and tried-and-tested components, provides great freedom while at the same time allowing the dresspack to be ducted closely to the robot arm. After all, a consistent supply of energy and data is absolutely crucial to any industrial process: if certain signals are not transmitted or if the required media are not supplied, this will generally cause the production process as a whole to come to a standstill. Leoni’s LSH dresspack solution keeps production facilities productive by ensuring the reliability of cables and system solutions.
SOURCE: Leoni