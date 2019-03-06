Lear to showcase key technologies at the Geneva Motor Show and Sponsored Car Design Night

Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, announced it is showcasing a number of its latest innovations during the Geneva International Motor Show. The technologies include Lear’s Intu Intelligent Seating, which will be featured in Rinspeed AG’s MicroSNAP autonomous concept vehicle, as well as innovations in electrification, connectivity and shared mobility. Lear also served as the premier partner of the 12th Annual Car Design Night Geneva.

At the Geneva Motor Show and Car Design Night, Lear will display:

The Intu seating system, jointly developed by Seating and E-Systems engineers, which is composed of a full suite of intelligent technologies that provide enhanced passenger comfort, wellness, entertainment and safety

The ConnexUs technology, which provides advanced connectivity among vehicles, infrastructure and pedestrians to help make cities smarter and car rides safer

Electrification capabilities that pave the path for cleaner and more efficient mobility using our deep knowledge in high power electronics and electrical distribution systems

ConfigurE+, the first adaptable long-rail seating system with power, that provides limitless configurable options, ease of use and safety

“Our innovative seating, connectivity and electrification technologies are an excellent fit with Rinspeed’s visionary MicroSNAP autonomous concept car,” said John Absmeier, Lear’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our solutions represent the future of automotive and our craftsmanship is second to none, which makes the Geneva Motor Show, one of the world’s premier automotive events, an ideal place to exhibit our capabilities.”

The 12th Annual Car Design Night Geneva brought together acclaimed car designers and senior design executives. During the event, Car Design News unveiled the Concept and Production Cars of the Year, as selected by design directors all over the world, and presented CDN’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

