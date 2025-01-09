Leapmotor selects Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to power new Leapmotor B10 vehicle

The Leapmotor B10 is the first model in the B-series designed for global markets, expanding Leapmotor's international presence

Leapmotor and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced their ongoing technology collaboration to introduce intelligent cockpit and driving capabilities to new vehicles across the globe. The newly launched Leapmotor B10 is equipped with the next generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform and is one of world’s first vehicles powered by the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform. The B10, a sleek C-SUV, is built on Leapmotor’s advanced LEAP 3.5 architecture designed to support cutting-edge applications for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), customizable digital cockpits, and intelligent driving capabilities. With the synergistic empowerment of Snapdragon Ride and Cockpit Platforms, the B10 is equipped to deliver intelligent, digital and personalized driving experiences to global users, maximizing intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving efficiency, while laying a solid foundation for the evolution towards cockpit-driving integration. The latest generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Snapdragon Ride Platform are key solutions of the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solution.

The B10 represents the first of many upcoming models that will be launched as a part of Leapmotor’s B-series, designed specifically for global markets. In partnership with Stellantis, Leapmotor aims to make vehicles like the B10 with Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions affordable and accessible to consumers beyond Greater China.

The Snapdragon Ride Platform is designed to deliver exceptional performance and unique advantages to next-generation vehicles, featuring high-performance, power-efficient hardware and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This platform is meticulously engineered with a blend of hardware and software solutions to support the powerful compute functions required for enhanced vehicle perception, enabling advanced planning and action to support safety-rich driving experiences.

The Leapmotor B10 is powered by an intelligent driving solution that combines best-in-class LiDAR with the Snapdragon Ride Platform. This integration allows the B10 to offer Highway and Urban Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) and supports the execution of end-to-end large models. With the Snapdragon Ride Platform, the B10’s intelligent driving system can analyze high-definition maps and complex road conditions in real time, achieve deep fusion of multi-sensor data, and continuously evolve to adapt to increasingly challenging road environments.

To create more immersive and intelligent cockpit experiences, the B10 is equipped with the latest generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, designed to deliver sophisticated and premium experiences to users. The advanced voice assistant, which leverages large models in the cloud, makes the cockpit smarter, more humanized, and more convenient. This integration enables the B10’s cockpit to not only respond to user commands but to also anticipate their needs, enhancing the overall driving experience.

“The new Leapmotor B-series, an important part of our globalization strategy and proud to see these vehicles powered by Leapmotor’s latest LEAP 3.5 architecture, and intelligent technology innovations like Snapdragon Ride and Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies,” said Jiangming Zhu, founder and chairman, Leapmotor. “The realization of cockpit-driving integration at the controller level will bring high efficiency, compatibility and ecosystem consistency between the vehicle systems, thus significantly improving the intelligent driving experience of the vehicle.”

“We are pleased to see our Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions bring intelligence, sophistication and comfort to Leapmotors new B10 vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are proud to support Leapmotor in developing this global model, which delivers digital experiences that surpass expectations for users in various markets around the world. Together, we are driving the future evolution of vehicle electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture.”

SOURCE: Qualcomm