Leapmotor debuts at Paris Motor Show

Leapmotor will participate in the 90th edition of the Mondial de L'Automobile in Paris, one of the oldest and most prestigious international motor shows

For its first participation in the 90th edition of the Paris Motor Show, one of the most prestigious international events in the automotive world, Leapmotor is preparing to present several innovative and accessible electric mobility solutions.

The Chinese brand’s participation in this event comes just a few weeks after the successful European debut of the Leapmotor International joint venture (first tests in Milan) and the opening of orders for the first models available in Europe: the T03 city car and the C10 D-SUV.

The new B10, a C-SUV set to enter the international market, will make its world premiere at the Paris booth, alongside the C16, which is making its first appearance at a European event. The Leapmotor booth will also feature the C10, a fully equipped D-segment electric SUV designed for families, and the T03, a compact and spacious A-segment electric city car, perfect for city driving.

All Leapmotor vehicles on display offer high levels of performance, efficiency, safety and autonomy at affordable prices, thanks to a very high level of engineering and vertical integration by the Chinese car manufacturer.

The expansion strategy of Leapmotor International, the 51/49 joint venture led by Stellantis with Leapmotor, continues to move forward, focusing on increasing and expanding sales of high-tech and affordable vehicles outside of China. These key milestones in its roadmap were achieved less than a year after its inception, when Stellantis invested €1.5 billion to acquire approximately 21% of Leapmotor.

This unique partnership in the automotive industry provides European buyers with access to advanced and high-value BEV technology, backed by Stellantis’ organizational and sales support, to deliver a superior customer experience that differentiates Leapmotor International from other Chinese competitors. With the expertise of Stellantis’ networks, Leapmotor customers will benefit from an unmatched level of service.

With the support of Stellantis’ distribution networks, Leapmotor International aims to increase the number of its points of sale to 350 by the end of 2024. Over the next three years, Leapmotor plans to release at least one model per year.

The first markets for Leapmotor vehicles in Europe will be Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Leapmotor International will then expand its distribution to the Middle East and Africa (Israel, French Overseas Territories and Turkey), Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia and Nepal) and South America (Brazil and Chile) starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

The launch of Leapmotor vehicles in Europe complements and expands Stellantis’ brand portfolio to cover a full range of customer needs and price points. In parallel with this strategic evolution, Stellantis remains committed to its business model (based on local production under license) for its foreign brands in China.

World premiere of the B10

First unveiled in Paris, the new C-SUV B10 is set to take on the competition in Europe’s leading segment thanks to a unique partnership in the automotive industry. The highly anticipated model is the first in Leapmotor’s B-Series and marks a key milestone for the brand’s growth in Europe as it brings its cutting-edge technology to an even wider audience. Powered by the innovative LEAP 3.5 architecture, the B10 introduces advanced technology, tailored to a new generation of global consumers seeking more connected, bolder and more environmentally friendly new energy vehicles (NEVs). Further new vehicles developed on the new B platform are expected to launch in 2025.

Presented alongside the B10 in Paris, the C16 has been designed to offer a spacious interior (up to 6 seats with a 2+2+2 seating configuration) and thus meet the needs of families. The C16 is equipped with an 800V high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) battery, which significantly improves the overall efficiency of the vehicle and supports a charging power of up to 180 kW, allowing the battery to recharge from 30% to 80% in just 15 minutes.

With a length of 4,915 mm and a wheelbase of 2,825 mm, the C16 offers generous space for all passengers and a large trunk that can reach 1,022 liters when the third row is folded down. With a clean and simple exterior design, and a minimalist and premium interior design, the C16 features a 15.6-inch HD rear display, 21 speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and customizable AI-powered sound modes. It is also equipped with the Leapmotor OS 4.0 intelligent infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof for an even more enjoyable travel experience. In terms of safety, the C16’s body design, combined with CTC 2.0 battery integration technology, greatly improves structural rigidity. In addition, it features high torsional rigidity with 75% high-strength steel-aluminum composite materials for increased durability and safety.

T03, the smart choice for the city

The Paris Motor Show audience will certainly be attracted by the T03, the smart choice for the city. It is a five-door compact city car in the A segment, with an interior space comparable to that of a B segment vehicle. In addition to being elegant, the vehicle is fun to drive and offers a range of 265 km (in the WLTP cycle). In addition, it ranked first in the JD Power Initial Quality Study in the compact battery electric vehicle segment. In short, the T03 is the smart choice for the city because it combines compact dimensions, which make it agile for everyday driving, with advanced electric drive technology and a truly competitive price.

The C10 SUV, the ideal solution for families

The C10 SUV is the first Leapmotor product created for the global market that meets international design and safety standards. In fact, the C10 is the perfect choice for customers who want to “take the plunge” into battery-electric mobility and need a true family vehicle. In addition, Stellantis’ distribution networks guarantee peace of mind regarding sales and after-sales services to offer family mobility at an affordable price.

The new D-SUV thus offers everything a family could expect from a modern electric vehicle with top-class safety, intelligent user experience and superior comfort. The C10 uses Leapmotor’s LEAP 3.0 architecture, which uses best-in-class intelligent electric technology, including a centralized electronics layout, the Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) 2.0 system and the Intelligent Cockpit, the true centerpiece of Lapmotor. The C10 electric SUV boasts dimensions comparable to the D-segment, numerous features, the best-in-class driving experience, 420 km WLTP range, high-level safety standards and an environmentally friendly organic silicone seat fabric that meets the European Union’s OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, the highest certification for environmental protection. After receiving the “International CMF Design Award 2023” for its technological design and stunning appearance, it recently won the “Gold Award 2024” at the French Design Award (FDA) and the “Gold Award 2024” at the US MUSE Design Award.

SOURCE: Stellantis