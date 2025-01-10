Leapmotor at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show: Launch of the Range Extender on C10

Leapmotor showcases its innovative REEV (Range Extender Electric Vehicle) technology at the Brussels Motor Show

Leapmotor is starring at the 101st edition of the Brussels Motor Show, the first international event of the year that brings together all the most important car brands. The event has been chosen to showcase the brand’s innovative REEV (Range Extender Electric Vehicle) technology on the C10.

Since commencing sales in Europe and other regions on September 23rd, 2024, Leapmotor has demonstrated its global ambition. The brand has rapidly expanded, establishing over 400 sales points in 13 European markets. Leapmotor aims to reach 500 sales points in Europe by the end of 2025, reflecting its commitment to growth and customer accessibility.

Leapmotor plans to launch several new models over the next three years. The journey began with the C10, a premium D-SUV, and the compact T03. The T03 is an A-segment urban-savvy car, providing access to electric mobility without compromising on content, comfort, or performance. The C10 is a family-centric D-SUV, incorporating the latest innovations from Leapmotor, such as the Cell to Chassis technology and a suite of life-easing technology and safety features, enabling the C10 to achieve a 5-star E-NCAP rating.

At the Brussels Motor Show, Leapmotor announces the launch of the C10 Range Extender version. The Range Extender technology eliminates range anxiety by combining electric power with a range extender, achieving a total range of over 950 km. With CO2 emissions as low as 10 g/km under the WLTP cycle, the C10 REEV blends sustainability with practicality.

The REEV technology allows users to choose from three charging modes: DC, AC, and onboard fuel generator. This flexibility enables the use of electric power from the grid or onboard generated electric power thanks to the 1.5-liter gasoline combustion engine. The C10 REEV offers 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling quick recharges for seamless travel. Equipped with a 215 HP motor delivering 320 Nm of torque, it ensures smooth acceleration and high-speed stability.

The starting price in Belgium is 37.400 euros, with orders officially opened from January 10th and deliveries beginning in March 2025.

Leapmotor is dedicated to innovation and sustainability, providing advanced mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. With a range of electric and hybrid vehicles, Leapmotor is committed to reducing emissions and promoting cleaner, more efficient driving.

SOURCE: Stellantis