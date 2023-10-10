Leading the way in electric cars: Stellantis takes the top spot for all-electric vehicles in Germany in September

With a 23 percent market share of BEVs (battery electric vehicles), Stellantis is ahead of the entire competition

Stellantis claimed the top spot in the electric car segment in Germany in September: no other brand group sold as many all-electric cars in Germany as Stellantis did in the previous month. With approximately 7,300 units, the Stellantis brands achieved a market share of around 23 percent, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA); i.e., nearly one in four electric cars sold in Germany belonged to a Stellantis brand.

The Opel Corsa Electric secured second place with around 2,200 vehicles, followed by Fiat 500 Electric in third place with approximately 1,800 vehicles and the Opel Mokka Electric in fourth place with around 1,300 vehicles.

“Number one in the market for battery electric vehicles in Germany: September was a remarkable month. This achievement demonstrates the excellent positioning of our BEV offering, which meets the expectations of our customers. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all our retail partners and the entire Stellantis team,” said Stellantis Germany Managing Director , Lars Bialkowski. “The future is electric. We have set this goal in our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, and we are committed to working towards it every day.”

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis COO for the Enlarged Europe region, added: “I would like to highlight our momentum in electrification in Europe: we have several BEVs in the pipeline and we will double the number of all-electric models available to our customers from the current 24 by the end of 2024. Early in the year, we set ourselves the goal of further expanding our position in Germany and narrowing the gap with the market leader. In September, not only did we reduce the gap in electric cars, but we even surpassed them!”

SOURCE: Stellantis