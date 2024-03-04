Laurin & Klement Kampus: Construction of Škoda Auto’s new headquarters completed

State-of-the-art facility accommodates up to 2,000 employees, consolidating previously dispersed departments

After laying the foundation stone in May 2022, Škoda Auto is pleased to announce the completion of its new headquarters in Mladá Boleslav, the Laurin & Klement Kampus (LKK). The first employees of the Czech automaker will begin working at the state-of-the-art facility this month. The new building complex is designed to foster interdepartmental collaboration and uphold the highest standards of sustainability.

“With our new headquarters, we are stating our clear commitment to both our location in Mladá Boleslav and our heritage. We made a conscious decision to name the new building complex after our company’s visionary founders – Václav Laurin and Václav Klement. This building is designed to foster interaction, discussion, and inspiration – a place where ideas are conceived, innovations nurtured, and teams strengthened. At the same time, the buildings reflect Škoda Auto’s values, incorporating cutting-edge technology and focusing on our ambitious sustainability goals.” Karsten Schnake, Škoda Auto Board Member for Procurement

“As the builder of and investor in Škoda Auto’s new corporate headquarters, we take great pride in presenting this innovative campus building to our Czech colleagues. I would like to express my sincere thanks for the trust placed in us and the excellent cooperation with the Škoda team throughout the entire project. As a real estate partner for the Volkswagen Group brands, we are deeply committed to sustainable construction, aiming to make a tangible contribution to achieving climate protection goals with our buildings.” Meno Requardt, CEO of Volkswagen Immobilien

State-of-the-art working environment for up to 2,000 employees

Built within a two-year timeframe, the interconnected complex consists of four buildings. It will enable synergies to be efficiently tapped and promote direct interactions across various departments and units. The five-storey Laurin & Klement Kampus will bring together up to 2,000 employees previously working across around 20 buildings in Mladá Boleslav and Prague.

Additionally, the complex includes a modular conference area equipped with the latest audio-visual technology, accommodating up to 400 people. It also houses a restaurant and café catering to both employees and visitors, over 680 parking spaces, 138 electric vehicle charging stations, and a dedicated bike storage facility.

New Work focus at Škoda Auto’s headquarters

With the Laurin & Klement Kampus, the Czech carmaker is introducing contemporary New Work office concepts, tailored to the demands of a modern workforce. The campus is divided into various zones, each designed with a wide range of needs and activities in mind and supported by cutting-edge technology. A key aspect of this modern work environment is desk sharing over 22,800 m² of net office space, allowing employees to use flexible workspaces within their respective areas.

In addition to conventional office zones, the building features designated community areas, designed to encourage networking, social interactions, discussions, and relaxation. Employees will have access to a comprehensive range of facilities aimed at improving employee well-being, fostering creativity, and enhancing motivation, thus contributing to the company’s success.

Key factor: sustainability

The new building is expected to receive a gold certificate from the German Sustainable Building Council. This certification is internationally recognised, setting a global benchmark for sustainable construction practices. It ensures the building meets clearly defined standards of sustainability while allowing for international comparability.

The building is equipped with a 222-panel photovoltaic system, boasting a peak power of 100 kW. It also incorporates technical innovations that will significantly reduce energy consumption. For example, LED technology, alongside smart light sensors, reduces power usage by half compared to conventional fluorescent lighting. Additionally, the building features highly efficient ventilation systems that cool the premises overnight and an air conditioning system with an 80% energy recovery rate. Rolling shutters, which shield the complex from sunlight, further enhance efficiency and reduce the building’s cooling load by 30%.

SOURCE: Škoda