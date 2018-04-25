Latest driving assistance systems and new engines for the modification year: The E-Class is now becoming even more intelligent

Stuttgart. The Mercedes-Benz E‑Class starts into the new model year extensively enhanced. The model series narrows the gap to the S-Class with the cutting-edge driving assistance systems. The new SportStyle Package for the Saloon and Estate models combines attractive exterior and interior equipment features. The latest E‑Class is available for order now, with the Saloon and Estate arriving at authorised dealers starting in June 2018.

With the Driving Assistance Package, all E-Class Saloon and Estate models come with the driving assistance systems that feature the range of functions with route-based driver support familiar from the S-Class. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver in steering and keeping a safe distance – the speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts.

All E-Class body styles are now equipped with the latest generation of steering wheels. DISTRONIC and cruise control are now operated directly on the steering wheel.

The latest telematics generation now offers a dual phone mode as a standard function, which allows incoming calls to be accepted on two mobile phones at the same time. Outgoing calls are only possible with one phone at a time. A third device such as, for example, a tablet PC can be connected additionally via Bluetooth®.

New package, extensive fine-tuning in detail

A new addition for the E-Class Saloon and Estate is the SportStyle Package (1249.50 euros[1]). In combination with the standard exterior and interior specification, it comprises a chrome louvre below the front bumper, a badge on the front wing, a chrome trim element in the rear bumper in high-gloss black, as well as visible tailpipe embellishers. The standard specification features 43.2 cm (17-inch) 10-spoke light-alloy wheels, painted himalayas grey with a high-sheen finish or 5-spoke light-alloy wheels of the same size. The interior features: Headliner in black fabric, centre console in black open-pore ash wood, sport pedals in brushed stainless steel with black rubber studs, and SportStyle Package floor mats.

[1] All prices are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for Germany including 19% VAT.

Anyone opting for the Avantgarde exterior and Avantgarde interior for their E‑Class can also order the SportStyle Package for the same additional charge. The radiator grille then features two high-gloss black louvres, the front bumper is fitted with chrome trim elements, and the 45.7 cm (18-inch) 5-spoke light-alloy wheels sport a black high-gloss finish. The high-gloss black chrome trim element in the rear bumper and the badge on the wing are also part of the package here. In addition to the aforementioned equipment scopes, the interior features chrome door pins and aluminium trim elements with light carbon grain.

Here are the basic innovations in the interior for Saloon and Estate at a glance:

The centre console versions in high-gloss brown ash wood and high-gloss brown walnut (each 178.50 euros 1 ) provide a new look in the interior.

in high-gloss brown ash wood and high-gloss brown walnut (each 178.50 euros ) provide a new look in the interior. New are the painted rather than galvanised steering wheel shift paddles with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission (exception: in combination with AMG Line and on the Mercedes-AMG models).

rather than galvanised with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission (exception: in combination with AMG Line and on the Mercedes-AMG models). Four new Aero Wheels in all of sizes 43.2 cm (17‘‘) and 45.7 cm (18‘‘) are available for the Avantgarde and Exclusive lines (in part without extra charge depending on line and wheel size), and contribute to a favourable real-life consumption.

in all of sizes 43.2 cm (17‘‘) and 45.7 cm (18‘‘) are available for the Avantgarde and Exclusive lines (in part without extra charge depending on line and wheel size), and contribute to a favourable real-life consumption. The Seat Comfort Package is now included in the interior lines Exclusive, Avantgarde, and AMG Line as standard. It comprises electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support, electric adjustment of the seat cushion angle as well a manual adjustment of the seat cushion length.

is now included in the interior lines Exclusive, Avantgarde, and AMG Line as standard. It comprises electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support, electric adjustment of the seat cushion angle as well a manual adjustment of the seat cushion length. In combination with COMAND Online, the round analogue clock with Mercedes star in the dashboard console is now standard.

A lot has happened in the model range as well. Completely new are the Mercedes‑AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and Estate (fuel consumption, combined: 8.9-8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 203-200 g/km)[i]. The new models with power bulges replace the previous E 43 4MATIC models and make the entrance to the world of AMG desirable for additional groups of buyers. Its centrepiece is the electrified 3.0-litre engine featuring twin-turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6-cylinder in-line engine generates an output of 320 kW(435 hp) and delivers peak torque of 520 Nm. Its EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque and furthermore feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system. Other technical highlights include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel-drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

The E 400 d 4MATIC (fuel consumption, combined: 6.1-5.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 161-154 g/km)2 is now equipped with the new top–f-the-range engine of the premium diesel family and with an output of 250 kW (340 hp) has significantly more power than its predecessor. The characteristics of the six-cylinder in-line OM 656 engine include the stepped-bowl combustion process, two-stage exhaust turbocharging as well as the use of CAMTRONIC variable valve timing. Its design is characterised by the combination of aluminium engine block and steel pistons as well as the further improved NANOSLIDE® coating of the cylinder walls.

The line-up of engines at the market launch includes the following for the Saloon and Estate:

E 200 d E 220 d E 220 d 4MATIC Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Displacement (cc) 1950 1950 1950 Power output (kW/hp) 110/150 143/194 143/194 at rpm 3200-4800 3800 3800 Peak torque (Nm) 360 400 400 at rpm 1400-2800 1600-2800 1600-2800 Fuel consumption comb. (l/100 km)2 4.8-4.5 (5.1-4.9) 4.8-4.5 (5.1-4.9) 5.1-5.0 (5.4-5.2) Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 127-118 (135-129) 127-118 (135-129) 135-131 (142-138) Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 8.4 (8.7) 7.3 (7.7) 7.5 (7.8) Top speed (km/h) 224 (217) 240 (235) 239 (233) Prices starting at (euros)* 44.863 (48.248,55) 47.516,70 (50.902,25) 50.253,70 (53.639,25)

Figures in brackets: Estate, * Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany including 19% VAT.

E 300 d E 400 d 4MATIC E 53 4MATIC+ Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 6/in-line 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 1950 2925 2999 Power output (kW/hp) 180/245 250/340 320/435 at rpm 4200 3600-4400 6100 Extra output from EQ Boost (kW/hp) – – 16/22 Peak torque (Nm) 500 700 520 at rpm 1600-2400 1200-3200 1800-5800 Add. torque from EQ Boost (Nm) – – 250 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 5.2-5.0 (5.4-5.2) 5.8-5.5 (6.1-5.8) 8.7-8.6 (8.9-8.7) Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 137-131 (144-138) 154-145 (161-154) 200-197 (203-200) Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 6.2 (6.5) 4.9 (5.1) 4.5 Top speed (km/h) 250** 250* 250* Prices starting at (euros)** 52.645,60 (55.436,15) 62.718,95 (65.509,50) 79.248,05 (82.038,60)

Figures in brackets: Estate; *electronically limited, ** Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany including 19% VAT.

[i] All stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC COfigures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and Estate

More power and performance for the E-Class

Affalterbach. New engine, 48 V electrical system, fully variable all-wheel drive, larger brakes, and more equipment features: With the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ as Saloon and Estate (fuel consumption, combined: 8.9-8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 203-200 g/km)2, the sports car and performance brand is opening up the world of AMG desirable for additional buyers. The centrepiece of the innovations is the electrified 3.0-litre engine featuring twin-turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6‑cylinder in-line engine generates an output of 320 kW (435 hp) and delivers a peak torque of 520 Nm. Its EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque and furthermore feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system. Other technical highlights include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

The new E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and the Estate replace the previous E 43 4MATIC models and have been extensively enhanced.

The now fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines optimal traction for dynamic driving fun with a high level of driving safety in all conditions: in the dry, in the wet or in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, because the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture.

Higher top speed, larger brakes

The AMG Driver’s Package for the first time allows increasing the electronically limited top speed in the new E 53 models to 270 km/h. The compound braking system was adapted to the added power and performance: The front axle features cross-drilled and vented discs of size 370 x 36 mm with four-piston fixed callipers and AMG lettering, the rear axle is fitted with vented discs of size 360 x 26 mm with single-piston floating callipers.

Power bulges and round twin tailpipe embellishers

A conspicuous visual differentiating feature of the new Saloon and the new Estate is the bonnet, which now features two striking power bulges. From the rear, the round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome (with Night package in high-gloss black) stand out. The bottom end of the rear apron is characterised by the new and more sporty diffuser look with three longitudinal fins. The dynamic appearance is rounded off by new optional 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimised five-spoke design.

Interior with innovative control and display concept

The interior of the new AMG models welcomes the passengers with model-specific equipment features, luxurious materials and the innovative control and display concept of the E-Class. The synthesis of exclusivity and sportiness is also emphasised by the sport seats with an AMG-specific upholstery layout, red contrasting topstitching and AMG badge, red seat belts as well as trim in carbon-fibre or matt silver glass fibre. The optional Performance seats are now also available in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre.

The optional Widescreen Cockpit includes a large display with virtual instruments in the direct field of vision of the driver that serves as the instrument cluster, as well as a central display above the centre console for the infotainment system. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasise the horizontal orientation of the interior design.

New AMG Performance steering wheel as standard

The new, standard-fit AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather with red 12 o’clock marking offers extensive individualisation options such as, for example, different types of inserts or perforated leather in the grip area. Many functions such as, for example, DISTRONIC or telephony can be activated with the controls in the horizontal steering wheel spokes. The touch-sensitive Touch Control buttons respond to swiping motions. They enable the driver to control the entire infotainment system without having to take his/her hands off the steering wheel.

The infotainment system can also be operated via the touchpad with Controller in the centre console and by LINGUATRONIC voice control. Voice control has been extended to include vehicle functions. It now also controls the air conditioning and seat heating/ventilation, interior lights and the optional head-up display.

Six-cylinder in-line engine with EQ Boost starter generator

The new 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine of the E 53 models is characterised by top performance and intelligent electrification. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. This innovation as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, while at the same time reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

High torque without lag

Supported by the EQ Boost starter-alternator when moving off, the electric auxiliary compressor builds up a high charge pressure without any delay, for a faster increase in torque for acceleration until the large exhaust gas turbocharger is deployed. As a result the 3.0-litre engine reacts extremely spontaneously and provides a highly dynamic response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the high level of refinement of the six-cylinder in-line engine.

Paving the way for hybrid functions: 48 V on-board electrical system

The power for the 48 V on-board electrical system is generated by the EQ Boost starter generator. The conventional 12 V electrical system is likewise supplied from the new network – by means of a DC/DC converter. The 48 V battery increases the overall battery capacity in the vehicle, which allows supplying more electrical energy. The existing 12 V system supplies power to consumers such as lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.

Hybrid functions thanks to EQ Boost starter-alternator

The EQ Boost starter generator is a key component of the 48 V system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control.

The hybrid functions include boost with 16 kW of output and 250 Nm of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

Short shift times, high efficiency: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

The new 3.0-litre in-line engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. Whether automatic or initiated by the driver using the steering wheel shift paddles, upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the “Sport+” and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very responsive.

Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

With the five DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes “Eco”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual”, the driver can tailor the characteristics of the new 53-series models even further to suit personal preferences at the press of a button. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. This modifies key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, the driver has the option of pressing the “M” button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.

Independent AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension

More agility, neutral cornering performance and greater traction come courtesy of the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension developed in Affalterbach. The multi-chamber air suspension with particularly sporty spring/damper set-up and continuously adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) combines outstanding driving dynamics with high ride comfort. A harder spring rate, for example, when cornering and braking, effectively reduces body roll.

The damping at each wheel is adjusted to suit the current driving situation and the condition of the road. This is done rapidly and precisely, using two separate valves for the rebound and compression forces in the dampers. The damping characteristics can also be preselected in three modes, “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+”, allowing a significantly more noticeable differentiation between excellent long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics.

Technical data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Estate Engine 3.0-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and electric auxiliary compressor 3.0-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and electric auxiliary compressor Displacement 2999 cc 2999 cc Output 320 kW (435 hp) at 6100 rpm 320 kW (435 hp) at 6100 rpm Add. output with EQ Boost 16 kW (22 hp) 16 kW (22 hp) Peak torque 520 Nm at 1800-5800 rpm 520 Nm at 1800-5800 rpm Add. torque with EQ Boost 250 Nm 250 Nm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G Fuel consumption – combined2 8.7-8.6 l/100 km 8.9-8.7 l/100 km Combined CO 2 emissions2 200-197 g/km 203-200 g/km Efficiency class D D Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.5 s 4.5 s Top speed 250 km/h* 250 km/h*

* electronically limited, with AMG Driver’s Package 270 km/h

