Largest order for electric buses for VDL: 193 new-generation VDL Citeas for EBS

EBS will launch the newly formed Zaanstreek-Waterland concession in December 2023 with as many as 193 new-generation VDL Citeas. The vehicles, based entirely on an electric powertrain, will be delivered starting in September 2023. For VDL Bus & Coach, this is the largest order it has ever received for electric vehicles.

VDL Bus & Coach is to supply 60 new-generation VDL Citeas of type LE-122 and 133 VDL Citeas of type LE-135. The VDL Citeas LE-135 will come in both R-Net and M-Net versions. The vehicles will be equipped with battery packs with a capacity of 490 kWh (LE-122) and 552 kWh (LE-135) respectively.

Electric bus fleet

“We are immensely proud to be able to run public transport in Zaanstreek-Waterland for the next 15 years. Opting for electric buses is the logical choice for us. This order will see our fleet of electric buses grow to more than 500. We have great confidence in the cooperation with VDL for this Zaanstreek-Waterland concession,” said Wilko Mol, CEO of EBS.

Zaanstreek Waterland climate neutral

According to the client Transport Region Amsterdam, EBS is stepping into an ambitious and flexible concession. EBS will start with a high transport offering and respond quickly to changing circumstances such as growing passenger numbers. EBS is also highly committed to technological innovation, such as paying by means other than the public transport chip card, and planning door-to-door journeys. In addition, even more than in the current concession, EBS will focus on inclusivity, so that all different target groups can make optimal use of public transport.

Forerunner

“We are immensely proud that VDL Bus & Coach is able to supply the entire new fleet for this newly formed concession,” said Rolf-Jan Zweep, who took over the role of CEO at VDL Bus & Coach from Paul van Vuuren on 1 January 2023. “EBS and VDL are acquaintances, as we were previously able to provide EBS with 10 electric articulated vehicles for the Waterland concession and 23 electric low-entry vehicles for use in Haaglanden. The newly delivered buses will also cover a lot of kilometres annually. The new-generation VDL Citea is ideally suited for this with its efficient energy consumption and optimal driving characteristics. The vehicles will be furnished in a luxurious and homely style, so passengers will experience the ride as a very pleasant way to get to their destination.”

New-generation VDL Citea

Over the past decade, VDL Bus & Coach has become one of the leading players in Europe in the field of e-mobility. Since the introduction of the first Citea SLF-120 Electric in Geneva, during the UITP Mobility & City Transport exhibition in 2013, VDL Bus & Coach has focused strongly on electric mobility. Based on the VDL vision, a bus concept has been developed that is entirely based on an electric drive train and that is ready for the future, with zero emissions as a matter of course. Batteries in the floor, one-piece composite side walls, clever energy management, a sophisticated climate control system and an ergonomic driver’s environment. With these five major innovations, VDL Bus & Coach introduces the new-generation VDL Citea product range, which consists of four improved length variants and five types.

The new-generation VDL Citea has already been sold in several countries and is used in several cities and areas, including the Netherlands (Eindhoven and Amsterdam), Finland (Kotka and Lahti), Belgium (all of Flanders), Germany (Oberhausen and Braunschweig) and France (Bordeaux).

EBS

EBS is an ambitious and fast-growing Dutch public transport company, where the passenger and quality always come first. EBS currently operates public bus transport in four concessions:

Since 2011, in the Waterland region, commissioned by the Transport Region of Amsterdam. Waterland is the area north of Amsterdam (from Amsterdam to Hoorn in the north and from Markermeer in the east to De Rijp and Oostzaan in the west).

Since 2018, in Voorne-Putten & Rozenburg, on behalf of the Rotterdam-The Hague Metropolitan Area (Metropoolregio Rotterdam – Den Haag (MRDH)). This area is just below Rotterdam and the focus of the line network is on fast, direct R-net connections between Spijkenisse, Hellevoetsluis and Brielle.

Since 2019, in the Haaglanden region, also commissioned by the MRDH. This covers regional transport around The Hague, including the city services of Delft and Zoetermeer.

Since December 2022, in IJssel-Vecht, commissioned by the provinces of Overijssel, Gelderland and Flevoland. This concerns regional transport in the Veluwe, Central Overijssel and Flevoland regions.

From December 2023, EBS will be the carrier in the new Zaanstreek-Waterland concession.

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach