Large order for DAF Components from Solaris

The leading bus manufacturer Solaris has placed an order for 120 engines with DAF Components. The PACCAR MX-11 Euro 6 engines will be delivered in combination with DAF’s compact Emission Aftertreatment System (EAS) and are intended for use in the new Urbino nU18 articulated bus, which will soon be introduced in Israel for public transport in and around Nazareth and Jerusalem.

DAF Components is a leading independent supplier of components, such as engines, axles and cabs, that are used all over the world by manufacturers of buses, coaches and specialised vehicles in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Excellent drivability, comfortable and maximum usability

The 120 Euro 6 PACCAR MX-11 engines ordered by Solaris offer 370hp/270kW and a torque of 1,900 Nm at 900 rpm. A flat torque curve ensures a smooth drive and maximum passenger comfort. Solaris also chose the PACCAR engines because of their unparalleled reliability and extremely low maintenance costs. In addition, the maintenance schedule of only one service interval per year ensures maximum usability of the vehicles.

500 Solaris busses already equipped with PACCAR engines in Israel

Solaris has been supplying buses for urban and regional transport in Israel for many years. Thanks to the new order, the number of Solaris busses equipped with a PACCAR engine that have been delivered to Israel has passed the 500 mark. Maintenance of the articulated buses will be carried out by dealers affiliated to the DAF importer Tashtit, together with the Solaris importer Afifi.

SOURCE: DAF