Land Rover Defender gains Plug-In Hybrid electric power, six-cylinder diesel and new X-Dynamic model

Driven by a passion and respect for the original, New Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability, using advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for more than 70 years.

For 2021 Model Year an advanced new Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) model – the P400e – is key to Defender’s expanded appeal. Combining a powerful 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, the 404PS P400e delivers substantial torque alongside low running costs, with CO2 emissions of just 74g/km and combined economy of 85.3mpg (3.3l/100km). It will run in all-electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions for up to 27 miles (43km), including off-road where the immediate torque from the electric motor makes Defender even more capable.

Alongside the new P400e, Land Rover’s powerful and efficient in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine joins the range. Strong performance, smooth responses and refinement combine to deliver another Defender that’s a world-class all-rounder on-road and an unrivalled expert off-road.

New X-Dynamic specification is available on both Defender 90 and 110, offering a selection of exterior and interior design elements which reflect the 4×4’s immense capability and ensures it stands out from the crowd.

The range of options for personalising Defender has grown too, with new colours including Yulong White, Silicon Silver and Carpathian Grey available in combination with a choice of contrast roof finishes. A selection of individual options are also now available for the first time, including the Folding Fabric Roof for Defender 110 and the choice of a Suspension Pack on Defender 90 while Premium LED headlights, Meridian Sound System, Head-Up Display and Front Fog Lights can all be added individually.

The Land Rover Defender’s capabilities continue to evolve with a range of powertrain and design enhancements. Defender customers have more choice than ever with a full selection of exterior and interior colours and trims, including the distinctive new X-Dynamic model and choice of 90 and 110 body designs. NICK COLLINS

VEHICLE LINE DIRECTOR, DEFENDER, JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 300PS and a 105kW electric motor powered by a 19.2kWh battery, the P400e provides a combined output of 404PS from its advanced PHEV powertrain, delivering refined performance and responses, but with an all-electric range of 27 miles (43km).

The Defender P400e produces as little as 74g/km of CO2 and is capable of up to 85.3mpg (3.3l/100km). Alongside impressive fuel economy and emissions figures, the Defender P400e has a 0-60mph time of 5.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds) and will reach a top speed of 130mph (209km/h).

The advanced new P400e Plug-In Hybrid perfectly balances performance with fuel economy and all-electric off-road capability. The latest model also provides refined and powerful new in-line six-cylinder diesel engines that bring improvements in fuel economy and drivability. They join a comprehensive range of powertrain options for Defender IAIN GRAY

SENIOR MANAGER, POWERTRAIN ADVANCED ENGINEERING, JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Standard on all Defender P400e models are 20-inch alloy wheels, Electronic Air Suspension and a charging port located on the left-hand side of the vehicle. All PHEV variants come with a Mode 3 charging cable as standard, while an optional Mode 2 cable is also available. The Mode 3 charging cable enables charging to 80 per cent in two hours, while charging via a Mode 2 cable will take around seven hours to charge to 80 per cent – perfect for home charging overnight. Using a 50kW rapid charger, the P400e charges to 80 per cent capacity in 30 minutes.

The Defender P400e is available with the option of five or six seats, standard three-zone climate control, Privacy Glass and Solar Attenuating Glass. Specific to the PHEV variant is regenerative braking, a key technological component in achieving impressive fuel economy, recuperating energy lost under deceleration and braking and sending it back into the battery pack.

The PHEV powertrain brings superior off-road capabilities too. The linear torque delivery enabled by the electric motor and smooth, powerful petrol engine combine for ultimate flexibility, working seamlessly with the advanced systems that make Defender the toughest and most durable Land Rover.

Defender offers high and low range off-road capabilities in full electric mode, alongside delivering superior off-road geometry for a plug-in hybrid vehicle, ensuring Defender’s immense capability is shared across all engine and powertrain options.

These characteristics are also key to the Defender’s ability to tow – the P400e can tow up to 3,000kg, and is capable of carrying a roof load of 168kg (dynamic) or 300kg (static).

