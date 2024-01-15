Lamborghini Urus Performante enters service with Dubai Police

The Lamborghini Dubai dealership continues its successful collaboration with Dubai Police, delivering an Urus Performante[1] before the end of 2023, the year that marked its 60th anniversary

The Lamborghini Dubai dealership continues its successful collaboration with Dubai Police, delivering an Urus Performante[1] before the end of 2023, the year that marked its 60th anniversary.

At a special ceremony held at Dubai Airshow 2023, Paolo Sartori, Regional Head, Automobili Lamborghini Middle East and Africa, handed over the keys to the marque’s Super SUV to Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, acting commander-in-chief of Dubai Police. Paolo Sartori, added: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Dubai Police, supporting them in their crucial public safety mission. Following our delivery of an Urus to the force in 2022, this new Urus Performante edition will be used to carry out a range of public duties and, above all, will help enhance the city’s security and safety, with this initiative further demonstrating our brand’s longstanding presence here in the UAE.”

Equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 666 CV of power and 850 Nm of torque at engine speeds from 2,300 to 4,500 rpm, the Urus Performante guarantees 0 to 100 km/h (ca. 60mph) acceleration in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 306 km/h (ca. 190 mph).

Adapted to the needs of the police force, the Urus Performante entered service with the Dubai Police after a period of preparation and modifications of the car to adapt it to the work requirements of the police force.

The livery combines the classic colour green with white, with details on the bonnet and side doors featuring the police logo. The rear spoiler is fitted with a blue 360° LED light bar combined with an electric siren. The passenger compartment, on the other hand, has been customised with various essentials for the Dubai Police, including an armoured gun box, a fold-down message display, a special compartment in the boot for storing service equipment and a defibrillator for first aid response.

Commenting at the ceremony, General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, acting commander-in-chief, of Dubai Police expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with Lamborghini Dubai. “The high-performance Super SUV was added as part of Dubai Police’s efforts to increase the number of patrol officers across Dubai. The new Lamborghini Urus Performante will support Dubai police in their commitment to better serve residents, maintain social safety and security, and provide services in popular tourist destinations.”

[1] Fuel consumption and emission values of Urus Performante; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini