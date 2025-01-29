Lamborghini Temerario: voyage into space (frame)

The new High Performance Electrified Vehicle spaceframe in detail

Unveiled during last August Monterey Car Week, the Lamborghini Temerario[1] is the second Lamborghini HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) and third step in the electrification strategy for the company, setting a new benchmark for the super sports car segment with a total power output of 920 CV, reaching a top speed of 343 km/h and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds thanks to its V8 bi-turbo engine paired with three electric motors. The Temerario is the first and only production super sports car engine able to reach 10,000 rpm.

In order to ensure the best driving dynamics paired with best in class comfort, the Temerario sees the new Body-in-White constructed with a multi-technology aluminum spaceframe approach to withstand the higher loads deriving from the new hybrid power unit. This guarantees excellent mechanical qualities together with remarkable efficiency in weight reductions.

Made entirely of aluminum, the frame of the Temerario debuts a new high-strength alloy for high-pressure castings; the use of high-strength hydroformed extrusions; and an increase in the number of hollow castings with thin closed inertia sections, achieved through the use of internal cores. These technologies allowed the constructional complexity of the spaceframe to be minimized and weight to be optimized, while at the same time the new hybrid powertrain adopts over 50% fewer components compared to the same parameters on the Huracán. In addition, the Temerario incorporates a significant reduction in the number of heat welds: over 80% less total weld bead length compared to the Huracán.

The new construction archetype delivered increases in torsional stiffness of over 20% to be achieved compared to the previous generation spaceframe, as well as offering the best possible vehicle weight limitation, ensuring the highest level of occupant safety and making a significant contribution to the vehicle’s excellent driving dynamics.