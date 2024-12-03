Lamborghini Temerario: Hello, Bonjour, Hola, Hej, Merhaba

The new High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) is presented to European clients in a London venue

The new Lamborghini Temerario[1] was presented to European guests in London during the last week of November, providing a first opportunity for many to meet the Temerario in person following its global debut at the USA’s Monterey Car Week in August 2024.

More than 700 invitees said ‘hello’ to the latest Lamborghini super sports car over five nights of events held at Ladbroke Hall in west London: a historic motor manufacturing building and now a vibrant arts and culture venue. Lamborghini management welcomed dealers and their clients from the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia and Turkey, and guests explored the two variants of Temerario and its technological and performance innovations that make it ‘fuoriclasse’: outstanding, in a class of its own.

One Temerario in matt Blu Marinus and a second lightweight Alleggerita version in Verde Mercurius, took centre stage for the series of evening receptions in the UK’s capital city. For the first time at the debut of a new Lamborghini model, the Temerario is also offered in an Alleggerita version for owners oriented towards track driving. The two examples of the HPEV Lamborghini Temerario that, along with the Revuelto[2] and Urus SE[3] completes the three-strong hybridized model line-up from the Italian marque, were formally presented by Automobili Lamborghini executives including President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“Lamborghini is a significant and attractive international super sports car marque, with a powerful brand underwritten by the appeal and success of its products,” said Stephan Winkelmann. “We are Italian but also truly global, and it is a privilege to invite clients from some of our European markets to join us for this occasion in the UK, one of our significant sales territories. Temerario is a super sports car in a class of its own, attracting strong interest from clients worldwide who eagerly await delivery of its new benchmark power, performance and presence in their market.”

The Lamborghini Temerario combines the best of both worlds: an entirely new powertrain based on a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine combined with three electric motors, producing a total hybrid power output of 920 CV and 800 Nm of torque. The first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm, it produces a highly responsive ‘torque-filled’ linear progression through its eight gears, with maximum combustion power of 800 CV achieved between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm. A new dual-clutch transmission is incorporated, while a flat plane crankshaft typically used in racing engines ensures high torque and smooth running at low engine speeds, with an engaging and emotive engine sound.

Acceleration of 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) is achieved in just 2.7 seconds with a top speed of over 340 km/h (211 mph). With increased passenger comfort and roominess, a new high-strength, ultra-light aluminium alloy spaceframe system increases torsional rigidity by 20% and contributes to exceptional driving dynamics. Aerodynamic load, particularly at the rear, is significantly increased with a +118% improved efficiency compared to the Huracán EVO, increasing to +158% in the Alleggerita version. The Alleggerita’s weight reduction of 12.65 kg compared to the standard Temerario can be increased up to a 25kg saving, via further optional lightweight interior elements and carbon rims.

Seeing the clean-sheet design of the new Lamborghini Temerario at first hand, guests also explored some displays of the virtually infinite personalisation options available through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme, with more than 400 exterior colours, complementary interiors and other special trim options explained by the specialists on hand.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage.

[2] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO 2 -emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Urus SE consumption and emission values: Combined fuel consumption: 2.08 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 39.5 kWh/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 51.25 g/km. Combined CO 2 emission efficiency class: B. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 12.9 l/100 km. CO 2 efficiency class with low battery: G; (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini